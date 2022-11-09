USA Basketball Star Jada Williams Lands Partnership with Lemon Perfect

Star 2023 point guard partners with fast-rising hydrating lemon water brand to stay hydrated on and off the court

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemon Perfect , the fastest-growing brand in the enhanced water category*, announced today a partnership with top 2023 basketball recruit Jada Williams , who has been staying hydrated and game day-ready with the brand.



The 17-year old senior at La Jolla Country Day School is not only a social media sensation but also one of the country's most renowned female high school athletes. With a top 20 national ranking in her graduating class, almost 700K followers on Instagram, and over 10 million likes on her TikTok videos, Williams is heralded for both for her play on the basketball court and her presence on social media.



"I love Lemon Perfect because it gives me a healthy way to stay hydrated with flavor, and I'm excited to join the team because I can put the brand on my platforms and show my fans how amazing Lemon Perfect is," said Williams. "Lemon Perfect does not fake their goodness for the cameras and is a super-dope company, which makes it taste even better. When it comes to performance, it's important to take care of your body, and Lemon Perfect always helps me perform at my best."



"Our partnership with Jada is exciting for Lemon Perfect as we dive meaningfully into the NIL ecosystem," said Lemon Perfect Founder and CEO Yanni Hufnagel. "That Jada is both a top-tier basketball prospect and social media star is unique. She is a one-of-a-kind basketball prospect and content creator whose talent in front of the camera and on the court will help drive brand awareness as Lemon Perfect continues its quest to become the number one brand in the enhanced water category by dollar share."



In April, Lemon Perfect announced the closing of a $31 million Series A headlined by internationally celebrated award-winning artist and entrepreneur Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. The financing brought Lemon Perfect's total valuation to over $100 million in less than three years from the company's selling its first bottle.



For more information or to purchase Lemon Perfect products, visit lemonperfect.com or Amazon.