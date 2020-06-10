USA CABERNET Is a Perfect Pairing for July 4th Celebrations

LODI, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- July 4th celebrations this year are likely to be scaled down and smaller gatherings, but that doesn't mean they can't be full of flavor and fun. As we take time to celebrate Independence Day, and spend time in the company of a few of our family members or friends, USA CABERNET provides the perfect pairing for backyard barbecues and cookouts.

USA CABERNET - This Wine Is Your Wine

Starting with blackberry and black currant aromas, followed by rich fruit flavors, and ending on notes of the Star-Spangled Banner, USA CABERNET pairs perfectly with all kinds of delicious grilling: sweet heat barbecue ribs, sizzling steaks, glazed pork chops, and of course, cheeseburgers.

This bold, easy-drinking cabernet is a unique partnership between The Hucksters, a creative boutique ad agency in Houston and Lodi, CA-based Scotto Cellars, a fifth-generation winery. A print ad for the brand describes it as "Rumored to be made from Red, White & Blue grapes." And the brand's tag line is "This Wine Is Your Wine."

"Our celebrations may be quieter, but the need to gather together is still there," says Anthony Scotto III, CEO of Scotto Cellars. "When it comes time to eat, pairing USA Cabernet with friends, family and conversation can bring a spark of joy."

Launched at the beginning of 2019, USA CABERNET has been the fastest-growing wine brand in the history of Scotto Cellars. It's available all over the country and recently picked up a Gold Medal and 96 Points at the California State Fair. This year sees the introduction of a 'sister' wine, USA DRY ROSÉ, perfect for summer.

