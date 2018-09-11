USA Digital Expands Wireless Data Solutions

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by its overall growth in data solutions sales, USA Digital Communications, Inc. announced today it has concluded negotiations to expand its wireless data access capabilities to cover North America, Europe, Central and South America.

Wireless data is viable as a high-quality and affordable solution for network access backup, business continuity and disaster recovery. It is also ideal as a primary connection for small branch offices, remote sites, mobile or home-based workforces, connecting IoT devices, and other rapid deployment applications. With the added flexibility of SD-WAN as an overlay, wireless data can be leveraged in many unique and powerful ways.

USAD now complements its terrestrial data solutions offerings with multi-carrier wireless data solutions that give access to hundreds of providers worldwide. For U.S. based customers, there is access from all the major carriers, which provides a connection to the strongest signal at any location. For additional redundancy, USAD offers devices that can support multiple wireless data networks.

When there are only terrestrial access paths from a location, redundancy becomes limited. Creating a non-terrestrial data access path increases availability and creates a low cost and reliable pathway for redundancy and business continuity.

USAD offers free customized solutions engineering for the deployment of wireless data solutions as well as for the rest of their suite of data and voice communications offerings.

About USA Digital

Trusted for over 20 years, USA Digital fills data and voice communications needs including advanced routing, security and disaster recovery services to commercial and wholesale businesses. Customers include companies in the finance, healthcare and insurance sectors, and other large and medium enterprises, conference calling providers and call centers. USAD supports its customers with a geo-diverse network, which is comprised of TDM and VoIP and is redundantly connected to its physical data centers and its cloud-based infrastructure. USAD is ideally suited for customers who rely on toll-free services and who require strong business continuity. For more information, visit USAD.com.

