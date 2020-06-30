USA Digital Receives Policy Administrator Authorization

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Digital Communications, Inc. announced today that it has reached a significant milestone in its participation in the FCC-mandated STIR SHAKEN initiative.

STIR/SHAKEN is designed to stop abusive robocalling and fraudulently misleading (spoofed) Caller Identification. This initiative is vital to ensuring originating phone numbers can be trusted as legitimate calls.

USAD has been authorized by the Policy Administrator (STI-PA) to engage with Certificate Authorities (STI-CA) for getting SHAKEN Certificates. There are thousands of communications providers and USAD is one of the first of only 19 to receive authorization.

"I am proud of our team for accomplishing this important step," said Richard Costello, CEO of USA Digital. "USA Digital takes the responsibility of protecting our customers' credibility very seriously and does so in many ways. We understand the role we play in our customers' successes. Part of our ongoing commitment is making sure calls in and out of their locations can be trusted and are of the highest quality. We believe being one of the first few providers to receive this authorization shows we are actively putting our resources to work for our clients. In an industry dominated by telecom giants that have lost some of the personal touch, USAD is large enough to deliver, yet small enough to care. It is that care that has allowed USAD to be trusted by our customers for over 20 years."

The FCC has mandated all VoIP providers be functional with STIR/SHAKEN by June 2021. USAD is well ahead of that timeline and is gaining significant knowledge and insight by being an early adopter.

About USA Digital

Trusted for over 20 years, USA Digital fulfills data and voice communications needs including advanced routing, security, and disaster recovery services to commercial and wholesale businesses. Customers include companies in the finance, healthcare and insurance sectors, and other large and medium enterprises. Additionally, USAD provides specialized services to regional LECs and CLECs, conference calling providers and call centers. USAD supports its customers with a geo-diverse network which is comprised of TDM and VoIP and is redundantly connected to its physical data centers and its cloud-based infrastructure. USAD is ideally suited for customers who rely on toll free services and who require strong business continuity. For more information, visit USAD.com.

