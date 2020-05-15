USA Fastener Group, an MW Industries company - Announcing API Spec Q1 Certification

CHICAGO, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Fastener Group proudly announces they have received API Spec Q1 certification from the American Petroleum Institute (API) for its business unit located in Houston, TX. The certification process by API requires the highest standards of quality management and manufacturing through an on-site audit and evaluation. API officials performed the audit at USA Fastener Group, verifying USAFG conformance with API Spec Q1 and ISO 9001:2015.

USAFG is also API 20E certified, which requires the group to be compliant to API manufacturing standards for low-carbon steel.

"Our team at USAFG is very proud of our accomplishment in achieving API certification and looks forward to the new opportunities it will bring our business unit," said Mike Weaver, Sales Manager at USA Fastener Group.

API is the largest association of interests in the oil and gas industry. The Spec Q1, along with ISO 9001:2015, certifies that USA Fastener Group conforms to industry standards for processes and procedures. API Spec Q1 and ISO 9001:2015 also ensures that USAFG's manufacturing process is backed by engineering support, trained personnel, and final inspections.

What makes USA Fastener Group's API Spec Q1, 20E, and ISO 9001:2015 certifications unique are their global reputation for providing high standards and quality materials, delivering maximum performance in the most challenging conditions to their customers.

About USA Fastener Group

Established in 2002, USA Fastener Group has established itself as a recognized leader in the Fastener Industry. With well over 100 plus years of combined sales experience, stable financial backing, and the commitment towards continued growth, USAFG remains dedicated to providing the highest quality customer service and support to existing and future customers. Located in Houston, Texas, with nearly 100,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehousing space, USAFG has positioned itself to provide customers with quality products in a timely and efficient manner.

About MW Industries, Inc.

MW Industries is a complete source for precision metal components such as springs, fasteners, bellows, and assemblies. With more than 20 manufacturing locations in the US, our highly engineered products are sold through direct sales, catalogs, e-commerce and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers in a wide variety of industries. No other manufacturer offers the breadth of products, engineering expertise, and rapid response of MW Industries.

