USA Link System Helps Rejuvenate Small Business Economy By Releasing 2021 Best Marketing Practices

US unemployment rose to a staggering 14.7 million. 61% of restaurants permanently closed their doors, according to Yelp's Economic Impact Report.

While the effects of COVID-19 still hobble us, many businesses are finding solutions to thrive and reach their consumers. With the new year comes new trends and opportunities.

The marketing data below are some upcoming trends and advice about how business owners can use this information to improve their strategies in the new year.

Building Trust, Growing Engagement. Consumers expect businesses to sell a product and take a stand on issues that matter to them. One way to understand your target consumers is to learn to predict their needs and attitudes.

Next Gen of Personalization. Studies show that many marketers will drop personalization tactics in 2025. But there's still hope! 2021 can be the year where marketers can effectively enforce this strategy without being invasive to consumers' privacy.

eCommerce and Sustainability. Climate change is a big trend. More and more consumers turn to and search for companies that put sustainability at the forefront of their brand philosophy.

Social Media. Six hours and 43 minutes is the global daily average for internet users. Whether it's for work or leisure, 3.8 billion people spend a lot of time scrolling through social media.

The guide is developed by the leading marketing and digital agency in Los Angeles, USA Link System (ULS). Its creative team is on a mission to help and support struggling companies by releasing their 2021 Best Marketing Practices.

"We want local small businesses to keep their doors open," says ULS CEO Ally Spinu. "That's why we initiated a 2021 research on marketing trends. We want to support businesses that need our help now more than ever."

USA Link System is a creative digital agency based in Glendale, CA. They develop websites, manage social media accounts, work on influencer marketing, and provide other internet marketing services. Their passion and perseverance have been recognized at the 2018 Small Business Expo, where they won Best Marketing Agency and SBE's SBE100 America's Leading Small Business Visionaries.

