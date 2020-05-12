USA Manufacturer Announces it Will Continue to Keep Americans Working

PORTLAND, Ore., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gene Anderson, CEO of Moto Sign and Media Corporation (M-SAM) today announced that the company will not accept an offer to license its products that would result in losing control of its 'USA Made' manufacturing commitment.

The company posted the following statements.

HandMoto's are 100% Made in USA Spelling Series Shown. Also Math, Puzzles, Coloring.

"With over 30 million USA workers now unemployed, one way our citizens can help during the current job crisis is to examine what they buy, but most importantly 'where it was made'. Our company's leaders believe purchasing products made in the USA over foreign made products does several things. First of all, it reduces America's dependency on foreign made products from countries that may decide to cut us off if nation-to-nation relationships change or become hostile. Assembled in USA is not Made in USA.

"We also believe that the biggest benefit of Americans buying Made in USA products is that when Americans go to work, they pay taxes instead of receiving checks from a hugely in-debited government. Taxes are needed to keep the government going, but even better, some of these taxes are used to build America's infrastructure. When American citizens buy USA made products, they are not only putting their friends and families to work, they are also improving their own local living conditions."

Mr. Anderson also stated, "Many agree that one of the saddest sights to see is when you drive by a once thriving manufacturing plant, whose products were previously made right here in the USA, but now for bottom-line-profits had been outsourced to other nations, leaving both the factory workers and the people who lived in those areas helpless and depressed. Real estate values can collapse and nearly every business in a community can eventually close down. The loss of 'the family bread winner' can be a cause for wide spread depression. Suicide, drug abuse, crime, etc., can often be traced back to the loss of local jobs. When Americans buy foreign made products, they are paying for labor that might have been earned by their next door neighbor but is now being outsourced, sometimes only to save a few cents off the final price."

M-SAM is the creator of the HandMoto.com. The company is a little over a year old but has been contacted numerous times by overseas manufacturers willing to produce their patented products for a lower price.

Mr. Anderson concluded his notice with the following statement.

"HandMoto is a children's educational learning tool that was created and developed in the USA. It has been a team effort from a multitude of dedicated local people coming up with something very simple yet very special. We believe the right thing for us to do is to offer our products at the lowest possible price and keep them Made in the USA. The cost of the products end up slightly higher for keeping them USA made, however, the cost to our own citizens is very high if we quit paying Americans to manufacture our products. We believe if we outsourced HandMotos overseas, the quality could also go down substantially while many local and skilled workers will be out of work. I have read that 95% of toys are made outside of the USA and we hope Americans will buy our HandMotos not only because we have great products that 'Makes Learning Fun', but because we are a company that wants to put Americans to work."

