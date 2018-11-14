USA Occupational Services Wins $5,000 Grand Prize at KeyBank Business Boost & Build Buffalo Pitch Competition

"I feel honored, it was like a lifeline to me, winning (this competition) was taking the next breath," said Shine, who plans to use the money to purchase more equipment, expand marketing and branding efforts and build her staff with the goal of doing 25 tests a day. "I believe in what I do, and I believe in business and safety."

"We congratulate Laythanette Shine of USA Occupational Services on her great win at the KeyBank Business Boost & Build Buffalo Pitch Competition. Her winning presentation was one of many highlights of a great night that reflected the enthusiasm and growth that's fueling Buffalo's renaissance," said Buford Sears, KeyBank Buffalo Region Market President. "Everyone in attendance walked away winners thanks to the collaborative spirit and networking that took place at this fun event."

Organizers received more than 50 applications from individuals and businesses that wanted to take part in the event. 10 finalists pitched their business ideas to a panel of local judges

Other winners include:

2nd Place - $2,000

Kubed Root – Elias Martinez: A micro-green urban farm with the goal of creating an indoor urban farm facility in Buffalo.

3rd Place - $1,000

Prime Care Transportation Inc. – Christine Uwimbabazi: Provides non-emergency medical transportation to all, including low income and immigrant families in Buffalo.

All other finalists received $500

Persimmon Development - Derek Neuland: Provides design assistance, photography and web tools to help businesses grow.

Glory Market LLC – Gloria Ofori: A retail market in the Elmwood Village offering a rich selection of African food products, recipes, cosmetics, artifacts, clothing and jewelry.

Organic Gentlemen – Michael James Moise: Image consulting for men and women with a strong focus in education, helping high school students transition to adulthood.

Divinity Holistics and Beauty – Nina Hardy: Offers a variety of holistic based beauty treatment.

Whimsy Confections – Michele Odgen: Makes hand painted artisan bonbons and other confections.

Abeille Glassworks – Bridget Taylor: Makes stained glass jewelry boxes and custom stained window panels.

Do Better Together Mentoring Group – Jermainel Harris: A group dedicated to promoting pro-social friendships, interpersonal skills and a sense of hope to young people.

The KeyBank Business Boost & Build Buffalo Pitch Competition was generously supported by The Community Foundation of Greater Buffalo.

The KeyBank Business Boost & Build program in New York is designed to stimulate economic growth by partnering with local organizations to provide high-impact technical assistance to entrepreneurs and small business owners in urban neighborhoods that have struggled to access these services in the past. The program is powered by nonprofit venture development organization JumpStart Inc. and funded by an historic $24 million grant from the KeyBank Foundation.

ABOUT JUMPSTART INC.

JumpStart unlocks the full potential of diverse and ambitious entrepreneurs to economically transform entire communities. For more information, visit www.jumpstartinc.org and follow @JumpStartInc on Twitter.

ABOUT KEYBANK

KeyBank's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, KeyCorp is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $138.8 billion at September 30, 2018. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,100 branches and more than 1,500 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

