USA Senior Care Network Achieves HITRUST® Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements for Healthcare Data

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Senior Care Network (USA SCN), the largest Medicare Supplement hospital network in the country, today announced that the system for managing its client and provider healthcare data has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that USA SCN has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risks associated with client, insured, and provider data. Achieving this certification put USA SCN among an elite group of organizations worldwide. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"This certification is an example of how important protecting the data of our clients, their policyholders, and our network providers is to USA Senior Care Network," stated Logan Peters, Executive Vice President at USA SCN. "Businesses and consumers want to know that anyone handling their sensitive data is taking the utmost care in protecting that data. We are pleased to demonstrate to our clients the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification."

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. "The fact that USA Senior Care Network has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."

