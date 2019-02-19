USA Swimming and Phillips 66 Extend Partnership In Landmark Agreement

"We are thrilled to have such an engaged partner continue to support our organization and our athletes, helping to shine a light on the importance of swimming safety for all children across the country," USA Swimming President & CEO Tim Hinchey III said. "To reach such a milestone moment with a corporate partner speaks volumes about the strategic collaboration and the successes we have realized over the years. Together we will continue to look at ways of taking the sport to more communities around the country and educating as many young children and families about the important and life-saving skill of swimming."

"Phillips 66 is proud to have enjoyed a long and storied partnership with USA Swimming," said Sonya Reed, SVP HR & Corporate Communications. "Through the USA Swimming Foundation, we help provide low or no-cost swim lessons to one million children annually and we draw tremendous inspiration from Team USA's athletes and their pursuit of excellence."

Phillips 66 will continue as title sponsor of both the summer Phillips 66 National Championships and the USA Swimming Foundation's Make a Splash Tour. The Tour will make its 50th stop across the country in 2019, annually bringing USA Swimming Foundation ambassadors, Olympic medalists and elite athletes to multiple cities to educate children, parents, communities and civic leaders on the importance of learning to swim.

Phillips 66 continues its support for the Foundation with a philanthropic donation to fund their mission of 'Building Champions' and 'Saving Lives', backing the U.S. National Team athletes and coaches as well as local Houston Make a Splash partners through the USA Swimming Foundation grant program.

The partnership also introduces new promotional elements, including 'Team Phillips 66' and 'The Leadership Exchange'. Team Phillips 66 will be comprised of National Team athletes and coaches selected to support the partnership while further enhancing both organizations' safety messages. The Leadership Exchange will enable top athletes and coaches to participate in mentorship and leadership exchange opportunities with Phillips 66 leaders in concert with "STEM in Action" technology sessions with Phillips 66 scientists and engineers.

Fans will also see the return of Phillips 66's Hometown Media Center in the AquaZone at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming. The space provides fans with a glimpse into the athlete's experience and shares Hometown Hero athlete stories across the country.

About USA Swimming

As the National Governing Body for the sport of swimming in the United States, USA Swimming is a 400,000-member service organization that promotes the culture of swimming by creating opportunities for swimmers and coaches of all backgrounds to participate and advance in the sport through clubs, events and education. Our membership is comprised of swimmers from the age group level to the Olympic Team, as well as coaches and volunteers. USA Swimming is responsible for selecting and training teams for international competition including the Olympic Games and strives to serve the sport through its core objectives: Build the base, Promote the sport, Achieve competitive success. For more information, visit www.usaswimming.org.

About the USA Swimming Foundation

The USA Swimming Foundation serves as the philanthropic arm of USA Swimming. Established in 2004, the Foundation works to strengthen the sport by saving lives and building champions—in the pool and in life. Whether we're equipping our children with the life-saving skill of learn-to-swim through our Make a Splash initiative or providing financial support to our heroes on the U.S. National Team, the USA Swimming Foundation aims to provide the wonderful experience of swimming to kids at all levels across the country. To learn more, visit www.usaswimmingfoundation.org.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company's master limited partnership, is an integral asset in the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,200 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips had $56 billion in assets as of September 30, 2018. For more information, visit www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.

