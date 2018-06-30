USA Technologies (USAT) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates USA Technologies, Inc. Following Annual Report Delay Filing; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ : USAT ) ("USA Technologies").

On September 11, 2018 USA Technologies announced that it will not file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 (the "Annual Report") by the September 13, 2018 due date. The delay was due to an investigation by the Company's Audit Committee relating to certain of the Company's contractual arrangements, including the accounting treatment, financial reporting and internal controls related to such arrangements.

Following the report, USA Technologies stock fell sharply in pre-market trading on September 11, 2018.

The investigation concerns whether USA Technologies have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business and accounting practices. If you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or by phone at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

