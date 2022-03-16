USA Today 10Best Awards Names QDOBA "America's Best Fast Casual Restaurant" for Fourth Year in a Row, Earning Top Status by Public Vote

"For the fourth year in a row, our QDOBA fans have once again stepped up to let the world know which fast-casual brand and leading Mexican restaurant is their go-to favorite," said Keith Guilbault, CEO of QDOBA. "At QDOBA, we celebrate flavorful food and flavorful people. Our food is surprising, delicious and packed with fresh-made flavor. Our guests feel inspired to create their own flavor masterpieces because we don't charge extra for toppings on entrées – including our signature queso and hand-made guac. The quality of our ingredients, combined with the excellent customer service of our flavorful staff, makes QDOBA the best place to grab your next meal. Don't take our word for it – the voters of 10Best have already done the hard work for you!"

For more information about the 10Best Awards and to see the full list of winners across multiple categories, please visit www.10best.com. To learn more about QDOBA or to find a location near you, please visit www.QDOBA.com.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with more than 740 locations in the U.S. and Canada. QDOBA uses ingredients prepared in-house, by hand, and fresh throughout the day to create delicious menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious flavors by enjoying one of its signature menu options that are chef-crafted for convenience and ease, or by customizing their burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos, and salads to suit their personal tastes. For four years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play. Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE QDOBA