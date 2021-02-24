USAA Announces Winners of One True Love Contest

Mary from Kalamazoo, Mich. : "Like most veterans, my friends and family are scattered across the world. I'm grateful that my mom spells love Q.U.I.L.T. so I can read words from people who've left their footprints on my heart through the years. This is why my memory quilt is my most special someTHING. Thank you, USAA, for the opportunity to share it with others."

Matthew from Nashville, Tenn. : "Thanks USAA for assisting me in buying my dream vehicle so Rosco and I can have our outdoor adventures come to life!"

: "Thanks USAA for assisting me in buying my dream vehicle so Rosco and I can have our outdoor adventures come to life!" Clarissa from Calif.: "I got to see snow for the first time as an adult, fell in love with it and have a blast every time a get a chance. Our family truck, Alba, is my one true love because she is a safe and reliable transportation when it's white out. My favorite is when she has a bed full of snow after winter storms, making a perfect spot to hang out and chill. I know firsthand how much USAA strives to offer the best services to our military families, and I'm grateful for everything they do to take care of what's most important to them."

In a recent survey conducted by KRS Research, USAA found that many people own prized possessions they consider their One True Love. The survey found that more than half of Gen Z/Millenials admit they own something they would describe as their "true love" (the survey was conducted online with a demographically representative U.S. sample of 1,005 adults 18 years of age and older from January 6 to 8, 2021). While everyone has a prized possession, the survey also found nearly three-quarters of Gen Z/Millennials don't have their most prized possession covered by insurance.

Everyone has a One True Love that is unique and invaluable. USAA would like to thank everyone who participated in the One True Love contest, and congratulate the winners!

How the Contest Was Run

Participants were 18 or older and submitted a short entry explaining their One True Love (non-human), accompanied with a photo, using the hashtag #USAAOneTrueLove on Twitter and Instagram. A panel selected nine finalists. The finalists were notified via Twitter and/or Instagram. The nine finalist photos were shared and voted upon by the public to determine the three winners, based on popular vote. The winners were notified via Twitter and Instagram. The One True Love contest was open to any US resident. Contest entry was only valid on Twitter and Instagram. Only self-submissions were considered for finalists or winners.

Prize Package

The winners will receive a photoshoot with their One True Love and a vacation prize package worth up to $5,000 for themselves and one other person, whenever travel safely resumes and up to two years from announcement of winner.

About USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to nearly 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, Tex., USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 35,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

