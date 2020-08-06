USAA Appoints David Yim to Chief Investment Officer of Enterprise Investments

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA has named David Yim as Vice President, Chief Investment Officer overseeing investments across USAA's life, property and casualty, and benefit portfolios. He will report to Senior Vice President Brett Seybold, USAA's Corporate Treasurer.

Yim joins USAA from MunichRE where he was the Head of Portfolio Management for its North American public market investments. He also served as a board-appointed officer and on MunichRE's New York management, investment and risk committees.

"David brings great knowledge and expertise in portfolio management and investment analysis to USAA," said Seybold. "He also shares a commitment to serving our military community as he served honorably as an officer in the United States Marine Corps."

Yim brings more than 30 years of investment and asset management experience, including 25 years leading teams in portfolio management, structuring, trading, and optimization.

"As I approach my 35th anniversary as a USAA Member, I am honored to be called to serve with the premier organization that addresses the financial security of our Nation's Military Members and their Families," said Yim. "We have talented employees who value our organization's mission-driven focus, and I'm excited by the opportunity to drive positive changes for the continued benefit our membership."

