USAA Appoints Dona Young to Board of Directors

Ms. Young has extensive experience in insurance and financial services including a focus on leadership and talent development. She is the former chair, chief executive officer and president of Phoenix Companies. Currently, she serves as an independent Director on the Supervisory Board of Aegon NV and chair of its risk committee as well as on the Advisory Board of Spahn & Rose Lumber Company. She is also a Lead Independent Director for Foot Locker and a Director on the boards of Save the Children, USA, Save the Children Association and Save the Children International. She also serves on the Board of the National Association of Corporate Directors and chairs the Nominating and Governance Committee.

"I am honored to serve on the USAA Board of Directors and look forward to working with my colleagues in support of USAA's mission and service to members," Young said. "I am inspired by USAA's nearly 100 years of support to the military community and committed to contributing to that legacy."

She previously served on the board of Sonoco Products Company, Wachovia, Godspeed Opera House, Hartford Hospital and Harford Healthcare Corporation, The Connecticut Science Center, and Wittenberg University.

Ms. Young graduated with a B.A. and M.A. in Political Science from Drew University and a J.D. from the University of Connecticut Law School.

"Dona has a passion for serving our military community and members. She brings a tremendous amount of financial, insurance and risk expertise to the USAA Board as we help ensure USAA is well-positioned to serve members for generations to come," said USAA Chairman Adm. Thomas B. Fargo, USN (ret.).

About USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, Tex., USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 35,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

