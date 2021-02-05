USAA Cuts Wisconsin Homeowners Insurance Rates

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has kept consumers in their homes more than ever and USAA is responding by reducing homeowners insurance rates in Wisconsin by as much as 4.9%. Active duty military may see up to a 9% decrease. This rate reduction will save nearly 25,000 USAA members more than $1.1 million. Current members may see the savings at policy renewal while new members will receive the savings at purchase.

"At USAA, we are committed to serving the military community – as they protect our nation," said Retired Vice Admiral, United States Navy, and USAA's Property and Casualty President Jim Syring. "We are committed to providing competitive products and services that support military families – and rate reductions are just one way we bring our mission to life."

In addition to rate reductions, members may be eligible for extra savings through bundling their homeowners and auto insurance and save an additional 10%1.

Members and future members are encouraged to visit usaa.com/insurance to learn about USAA's full suite of insurance offerings.

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 35,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

1 Savings are off total premium. Not available in all states or in all situations. To qualify auto policy must be active prior to home issue. Subject to change. Restrictions apply.

Use of the term "member" or "membership" refers to membership in USAA Membership Services and does not convey any legal or ownership rights in USAA. Restrictions apply and are subject to change. To join USAA, separated military personnel must have received a discharge type of "Honorable". Eligible former dependents of USAA members may join USAA.

Property and casualty insurance provided by United Services Automobile Association, USAA Casualty Insurance Company, USAA General Indemnity Company, Garrison Property and Casualty Insurance Company, based in San Antonio, TX; USAA Limited (UK) and USAA S.A. (Europe) and is available only to persons eligible for P&C group membership. Each company has sole financial responsibility for its own products.

