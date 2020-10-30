USAA Federal Savings Bank Announces Senior Executive Appointments

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA Federal Savings Bank is adding to its senior leadership team to continue serving members with excellence through enhanced technology platforms and operations. Today, the company announced two senior leadership additions focused on protecting members from fraud, driving technological capabilities and leveraging member data.

Dave Gordon recently joined USAA as Senior Vice President, Chief Technology and Data Officer for the Bank overseeing teams responsible for bank technology, data governance and analytics. Stacey Nash was promoted to Senior Vice President with continued oversight of Bank Fraud and Central Operations. Both report to Chad Borton, president of USAA Federal Savings Bank.

Gordon comes to USAA with extensive experience and leadership positions in the financial services industry at companies including Bank of Montreal, Capital One and Promontory Financial. Most recently he led technology and data at Realogy Holdings, the largest residential real estate company in the U.S. Gordon's experience includes driving technology transformation focused on mobile, cloud, AI and data. At USAA, Gordon's expertise is at the core of the bank's digital banking offerings, analysis and data insights that inform business strategy and member benefit.

"I've been a loyal USAA member for more than 30 years and have personally experienced the commitment and passion the company has for serving its members," said Gordon. "Now, to be a part of the team and help shape and build the future member experience from the inside is a very exciting opportunity for me."

Nash, who joined USAA in April 2018, now oversees the teams responsible for Central Operations within the Bank, including fraud prevention.

Prior to USAA, Nash held executive leadership roles at TD Bank and Santander where she was responsible for establishing several risk programs including fraud, payment system risk and sales practice risk.

"USAA is an exceptional organization, and working here over the last two years has made me a better person. I have come to truly appreciate the level of sacrifice our members have made in service to their country," said Nash. "I am looking forward to continuing the meaningful work we have undertaken to ensure our members receive the level of service they deserve for generations to come."

