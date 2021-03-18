USAA Launches Telematics App SafePilot in South Dakota

The USAA SafePilot™ app instructs, inspires and rewards safe driving habits to help keep drivers safe on the road while lowering insurance premiums. Members who enroll in SafePilot in South Dakota are now eligible for initial policy discounts up to 10% for signing up for the program, and continued policy discounts up to 30% for safe driving behaviors.

USAA recently shared that SafePilot enrollments grew over 200% in 2020, and that nearly half of the new policyholders in states where the program was available opted-in to the program.

"We are excited to offer SafePilot to our members in South Dakota to promote safe driving behaviors and to offer up significant policy discounts," said Randy Termeer, SVP, GM Auto Insurance. "USAA is committed to providing competitive products and services that support the military and their families, with discounts being just one way for us to help facilitate their financial security."

SafePilot is currently available in Arizona, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia, with plans to launch in the majority of states throughout 2021 to accommodate growing demand.

In addition to discounts, members may be eligible for extra savings through bundling their auto and homeowners' insurance.

To learn more about SafePilot, visit usaa.com/insurance/safedriving.

USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, Tex., USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

