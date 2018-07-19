USAble Life Named One Of Arkansas's Best Places To Work For Third Consecutive Year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, USAble Life was named one of the Best Places to Work in Arkansas. The honor holds special meaning for the Arkansas-founded ancillary insurance company that began more than 39 years ago as Life of Arkansas. USAble Life's workforce has grown to nearly 500 employees in three sites – Little Rock, Jacksonville, Fla., and Honolulu, Hawaii.

"We are honored to receive this recognition again, along with some of the best companies in the state, including our longtime partner, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield," said Jim Casey, USAble Life president and chief executive officer.

USAble Life's employee partnership is built through progressive human resource policies and practices — from new employee onboarding, to competitive compensation and benefits, extensive training opportunities, leadership development, flexible work hours, volunteer time off, and generous rewards programs.

"We are happy to be acknowledged for creating an environment where all our employees feel they can make a meaningful difference every day in the lives of our customers," said Jane-Alyse VonOhlen, vice president of human resources and organizational development.

USAble Life is also a recipient of the 2017 Association of Talent Development Award, the 2017 WorldatWork Seal of Distinction, the 2016 Workforce Optimas Award for Training, and the Junior Achievement of Arkansas Nelson Summit Award.

In addition to full-time employment opportunities at USAbleLife.com/Careers, USAble Life operates a paid internship program, hiring 75 interns since 2012. Part-time internships are available in marketing.

About USAble Life

Headquartered in Little Rock, Ark., USAble Life is an ancillary insurance carrier offering group and consumer products, including life, disability, dental, accident, critical illness, and hospital. Uniquely owned by a joint venture of independent Blue Cross® and Blue Shield® plans, USAble Life employs 500 people with offices in Jacksonville, Fla. and Honolulu, Hawaii. USAble Life products are licensed to sell in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit USAbleLife.com.

