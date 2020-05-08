Usage of Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses to Remotely Monitor COVID-19 Patients and Collaborate with Medical Staff Continues to Expand

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that another leading hospital's team of doctors is successfully using the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses to facilitate patient care.

Usage of Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses to Remotely Monitor COVID-19 Patients

In recent Twitter posts (here and here) from the account of Johns Hopkins Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Drs. Nicholas Dalesio and Laeben Lester introduced the Vuzix M400 Smart glasses as part of a new program to provide secure hands-free telecommunication for training, monitoring patients and to conduct remote virtual rounds for adult patients in a newly converted ICU.

Wearing the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses, clinicians are collaborating on appropriate medical treatments via video and audio streaming in real-time to remote audiences and experts, reducing exposure and conserving personal protection equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are pleased to see the staff at the Johns Hopkins Hospital utilizing our M400 Smart Glasses to help them deliver remote training and monitor patients," said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 157 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to the Vuzix Smart Glasses, use of Vuzix Smart Glasses in telemedicine and hospital settings, future business opportunities, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation [email protected], Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, Suite A, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – [email protected] www.vuzix.com

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation

Related Links

http://www.vuzix.com

