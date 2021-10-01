Usain Bolt Partners with NFT Platform Autograph

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autograph, the company pioneering partnerships with the world's biggest sports and entertainment icons to usher in a new era of digital collecting, announced Usain Bolt as the newest addition to its Advisory Board along with his first collection of NFTs dropping next week. The World's Fastest Man, Usain Bolt will make his NFTs available exclusively to view on Autograph.io and for purchase on DraftKings Marketplace, by DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) as the latest installment of the coveted Preseason Access Collection.

"We're honored to partner with Olympic legend, Usain Bolt, and drop his first ever NFT collection," said CEO & Co-Founder of Autograph, Dillon Rosenblatt. "Autograph is committed to celebrating the careers and achievements of our content partners, and we'll now be able to provide our community with an exclusive opportunity to become a part of Bolt's story through our NFTs."

Usain is joining a stacked roster of iconic sports heroes who have already joined the Autograph Advisory Board, including Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka, Derek Jeter, Tony Hawk, Wayne Gretzky and Tiger Woods. As part of the Preseason Access Collection, fans and new NFT collectors will be able to purchase digital collectibles at a range of accessible prices. Premier editions of Usain Bolt NFTs will drop throughout the day on October 5th followed by Signature editions, with authentic digital signatures from the Olympian sprinter, set to drop October 7th.

"Now that I've retired from running professionally, I've decided to take my hunger for competition to the next level in a growing space and get involved with NFTs and Autograph," said Usain Bolt. "I'm honored to join Autograph as they continue to add legendary athletes to the team and provide a platform that uniquely connects me with both my fans as well as new communities."

Each owner of a Preseason Access Pass, regardless of edition, will also be granted preferential access to a future drop from Autograph on DraftKings Marketplace. While the supply of inaugural Usain Bolt NFTs is limited, fans will have opportunities to acquire certified authentic content of other prominent athletes and collections yet to be released. Following the Usain Bolt NFT drops and just in time for Halloween, a Lionsgate franchise will be dropping a new series of collectibles on Autograph.io and DraftKings Marketplace.

About Autograph

Autograph is an NFT platform that brings together the most iconic brands and legendary names in sports, entertainment and culture to create unique digital collections and experiences for users around the world. The start studded Advisory Board includes Derek Jeter, Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles, Tony Hawk, Tiger Woods and more. Co-founded by Tom Brady and headquartered in Los Angeles, Autograph is ushering in a new era of collecting through a streamlined and inclusive process, authentic and creative products and exclusive partnerships.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings' Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. DraftKings' daily fantasy sports product is available in 7 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB, an official sports betting partner of the NFL, an official betting operator of PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of UFC. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings' control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings' Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

