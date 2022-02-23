SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA, the Cellular Nutrition Company, proudly sponsors some of the most elite athletes and teams around the globe and celebrates its brand ambassador's and partners' performances during the Winter Games. With 146 athletes from six countries—Canada, Germany, Italy, Mexico, South Korea, and the United States—USANA athletes competed in a dozen disciplines and left Beijing with 21 medals—eight gold, eight silver, and five bronze.

USANA ATHLETES SCORE BIG IN BEIJING WITH 21 MEDALS

Of those medals, veteran Canadian hockey star Natalie Spooner bagged her third consecutive Olympic medal, and second gold, while helping to lead Canada to a 3–2 win over the USA. American aerialist Ashley Caldwell competed in her fourth consecutive Games, capturing the first medal of her career—a gold—in the inaugural mixed team event.

"I've been on the hunt for gold for a long time now, and it has truly an honor to represent Team USA in my fourth Olympics," say's Caldwell. "I have been pushing myself as hard as I can to do new tricks, be the best in the world, and inspire others to push themselves to be their best as well. Reaching my highest level and getting my body to perform at its peak would not be possible without the high quality and sport safe vitamins and supplements from USANA. I'm so grateful and proud to be part of the USANA family!"

More professional and Olympic athletes trust USANA than any other nutritional supplement in the world.

USANA's longest standing partner US Speedskating ended the Games with three medals—one gold and two bronze—taking their overall medal count to 91. Erin Jackson secured gold in the women's 500m, becoming the first Black woman to ever win Olympic gold in the sport and the first American to win the event in nearly 30 years. Long track veterans and USANA ambassadors Brittany Bowe and Joey Mantia each made their third Olympic appearances and captured bronze finishes in the women's 1,000m and men's team pursuit, respectively.

Notable Highlights

US Ski andSnowboard rounded out competition with 14 podium appearances—five gold, seven silver, and two bronze.

rounded out competition with 14 podium appearances—five gold, seven silver, and two bronze. Korean short track star Daeheon Hwang took home gold in the men's 1,500m and silver men's 5,000 relay, respectively.

took home gold in the men's and silver men's 5,000 relay, respectively. American freeskier Alex Ferreira took home bronze in the men's halfpipe, his second consecutive podium appearance.

took home bronze in the men's halfpipe, his second consecutive podium appearance. Korean snowboarder and 2018 silver medalist Sang-ho Lee finished fifth in the men's parallel giant slalom event.

finished fifth in the men's parallel giant slalom event. USA Luge's 2018 silver medalist Chris Mazdzer finished eighth in his fourth and final Olympic run.

Luge's 2018 silver medalist finished eighth in his fourth and final Olympic run. Three time Olympian, Sabrina Cakmakli of Germany finished twelfth in the women's freeski halfpipe competition.

of finished twelfth in the women's freeski halfpipe competition. American freeskier and 2014 silver medalist Devin Logan completed her third and final Olympic run, finishing thirteenth in the halfpipe event.

completed her third and final Olympic run, finishing thirteenth in the halfpipe event. American alpine skier Travis Ganong completed his second Olympics with a twelfth place finish in the men's super-G and twentieth in men's downhill events.

completed his second Olympics with a twelfth place finish in the men's super-G and twentieth in men's downhill events. Mexico's Donovan Carrillo made his Olympic debut by becoming the first Mexican figure skater to qualify for the Winter Games in 30 years and finished twenty-second overall—the highest rank in Mexico's history.

made his Olympic debut by becoming the first Mexican figure skater to qualify for the Winter Games in 30 years and finished twenty-second overall—the highest rank in history. Italian slopestyle skier Elisa Nakab made her Olympic debut and finished twenty-fourth overall.

made her Olympic debut and finished twenty-fourth overall. USA Nordic recorded their best finish in the men's large hill/4x5km since 2018 in sixth and the men's ski jumping team finished with a tenth overall finish in the men's team large hill.

recorded their best finish in the men's large hill/4x5km since 2018 in sixth and the men's ski jumping team finished with a tenth overall finish in the men's team large hill. Biathlon Canada saw a historic fifth place finish in the men's 20km individual biathlon and a sixth place finish in the men's relay.

saw a historic fifth place finish in the men's 20km individual biathlon and a sixth place finish in the men's relay. Nordiq Canada had several record performances including a fifth place finish in the team sprint event and a sixteenth place finish in the Nordic marathon.

"We applaud all of our athletes' and partners' achievements and congratulate them on another successful winter run," says Dan Macuga, USANA chief communications and marketing officer. "These athletes not only displayed a wide range of talent, experience, and sportsmanship on the global stage, they did so with the utmost professionalism. We thank them for representing USANA with class and grace."

If USANA were a country, its sponsored athletes and partners would have tied for fourth for most gold medals and fifth overall.

*The mentioned athletes are either distributors or dedicated USANA product users who have received compensation and/or complimentary USANA products for their partnership with USANA.

