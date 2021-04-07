USANA Dives Into Partnership With USA Swimming

SALT LAKE CITY, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA, the Cellular Nutrition Company, provides its high-quality, NSF-tested nutritional products to more professional and elite athletes than any other nutritional supplement company in the world. Proudly supporting athletes in nearly two dozen countries, the Utah-based company is expanding its presence in the United States as the Official Multivitamin of USA Swimming, the national governing body for the sport of swimming in the U.S.

USANA is now the official multivitamin of USA Swimming

"We are honored to have the opportunity to partner with an accomplished organization like USA Swimming," says Dan Macuga, chief communications and marketing officer at USANA. "The athletes who make up this organization and their dedication to their craft sets USA Swimming apart as the leader in their field. We look forward to supporting their nutritional needs as they continue to perform at the highest-levels and watching them compete on the global stage later this year."

As part of a multi-year partnership, USANA will provide USA Swimming athletes with product and the opportunity to learn about multivitamins to support their nutritional needs. It will connect with the USA Swimming community through member communications and a social series.

"Ensuring the health and safety of our athlete members is a primary focus of everything we do at USA Swimming," says USA Swimming Chief Commercial Officer Shana Ferguson. "We are thrilled to have proven multivitamin provider USANA supporting the nutritional needs of the world's greatest swimmers."

Known for its presence in winter sports, USANA continues to expand sponsorship to summer athletics and national governing bodies—including USA Wrestling, and features American swimmers Matt Grevers, Kelsi (Worrell) Dahlia, and Jessica Long among its Brand Ambassadors.*

*The mentioned athletes are either distributors or dedicated USANA product users who have received compensation and/or complimentary USANA products for their partnership with USANA.

Please note: Dietary supplements are regulated in a post-market fashion, which means no regulatory body approves the accuracy of the label or the safety of the contents before they are sold to consumers. If athletes choose to use supplements despite these known risks, USADA has always recommended athletes use only dietary supplements that have been certified by a third-party program that tests for substances prohibited in sport. USADA currently recognizes NSF Certified for Sport® as the program best suited for athletes to reduce the risk from supplements. Visit www.supplement411.org for more information.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and new Active Nutrition line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

About USA Swimming

As the National Governing Body for the sport of swimming in the United States, USA Swimming is a 400,000-member service organization that promotes the culture of swimming by creating opportunities for swimmers and coaches of all backgrounds to participate and advance in the sport through clubs, events, and education. Our membership is comprised of swimmers from the age group level to the Olympic Team, as well as coaches and volunteers. USA Swimming is responsible for selecting and training teams for international competition, including the Olympic Games, and strives to serve the sport through its core objectives: build the base; promote the sport; achieve competitive success. For more information, visit www.usaswimming.org.

