USANA executive named as one of the most outstanding leaders in Asia by renowned organization

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strong leadership is the key to corporate success, especially for a company like USANA, which operates in 24 different markets around the world. USANA is filled with exceptional leaders, ones like Aurora "Duday" Mandanas-Gaston, who was recently recognized as one of Asia's "Most Outstanding Leaders." Duday received the title from one of the premier award organizations in the region, the Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards.

As a regional vice president at USANA, Duday oversees the daily operations, Associate advancement, and success of USANA's Filipino, Thai, and Indonesian markets. Duday's markets make up 8% of USANA's net sales. Duday began her career at USANA in November 2008 as the general manager of the Philippines and has spent the last 12 years growing the market and advancing through the company. Before USANA, she worked at Triumph International Direct Selling and Tupperware in the Philippines.

"Duday has dedicated her life to support and lead thousands of people within the direct sales industry and USANA in particular. I am so proud to see her receive this very deserved award," says David Mulham, USANA's chief sales officer. "I have been fortunate enough to see Duday grow as a leader and become one of USANA's greatest assets in Asia Pacific. She has moved USANA to become a highly respected brand across her regions, and I believe her leadership is a big part of that success. From everyone at USANA, I would like to congratulate Duday on this much deserved recognition."

The Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards were founded in 2014 and quickly became one of the most sought-after accolades in Asia. Duday was named an "Outstanding Leader in Asia" because she has demonstrated sound leadership and has successfully applied that leadership to spearhead growth and prominence for USANA.

"I feel very privileged and honored to be able to represent USANA and the industry that I have dedicated my entire career to through this award," says Mrs. Gaston. "I would not be where I am today without the incredible people at USANA and all the amazing Associates from the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia. I want to thank you for helping me become the leader I am today. I hope I can serve as an inspiration to everyone working their way through this industry and can continue to help change people's lives for the better."

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative new skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust.

