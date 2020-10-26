USANA Malaysia named number one combination dietary supplements brand in the country by world-leading market research company

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To be recognized as the top company in your industry is an honor few achieve—one USANA Malaysia has earned for the second year in a row.

USANA was recently named the No. 1 Combination Dietary Supplements Brand in Malaysia by Euromonitor International. This award is based on Euromonitor's market research of USANA's retail value share among all supplement brands in Malaysia.*

"USANA Malaysia has always had a strong presence, but this award shows how impactful the USANA brand has become," says David Mulham, USANA's chief sales officer. "Our commitment to creating the best, science-based products has paved the way for our Associates to build their businesses and grow USANA's footprint in Malaysia. I congratulate our extraordinary team and thank them for all their hard work."

To learn more about USANA, please visit USANA.com.

Euromonitor is the world's leading provider of independent market research. With a global network of analysts researching every key trend and driver, Euromonitor's market research reports provide strategic data, analysis, and consumer trends in a single, affordable resource to empower organizations and brands of all sizes.

"I am proud to see our market receive this incredible title for the second year in a row," says Vivienne Lee, vice president of USANA's Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan markets. "USANA Malaysia opened only 13 years ago, and it's inspiring to see how we've grown and how much our products mean to the people of this country. This award would not be possible without the hard work of our team here in Malaysia and the support we receive from the USANA home office."



About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

