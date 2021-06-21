USANA Receives Global Recognition for Products, Innovation, and Executive Leadership

SALT LAKE CITY, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA recently took home several renowned international awards for corporate excellence, executive achievement, and the industry-leading quality of its products. The company received recognition from the Asia Pacific Stevie Awards, Korea Medical Healthcare Awards, and Global Health and Pharma (GHP) Excellence Awards.

The awards came on the heels of exceptional results in 2020—with global net sales increasing by 7.0% to $1.135 billion, and the company's Americas and Europe, Northeast Asia, and Southeast Asia Pacific regions all seeing growth in terms of active customer and net sales over the past year.

"After a year like 2020, it's gratifying to see how we were able to push through and produce such impressive results," says Jim Brown, president of USANA. "Each of these awards is a reflection of the growth and success happening at USANA around the world. I would like to thank our leaders, employees, Associates, and customers in all 24 markets for their amazing work this past year. I also want to congratulate David Mulham for his Stevie Award for Innovation in Management. David is an exceptional leader across multiple regions and has been a great driver of growth for USANA."

The Asia Pacific Stevie Awards

The Asia Pacific Stevie Awards are open to all organizations in the 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. These awards recognize innovative achievement in every facet of the workplace, from the executive suite to the production line. This year, USANA won three Asia Pacific Stevies.

- Innovation in Management: David Mulham, chief sales officer—Bronze

- Innovation in Product Design and Development: 2020 Mood Support Line—Gold

- Excellence in Corporate Innovation: USANA 2020—Gold

"I am so pleased to see these awards given for a diversity of markets and categories," says David Mulham. "Every single market is vitally important to the company, and I am so proud of all we accomplished in 2020. I am also very humbled to be honored by the AP Stevie Awards. This award represents the incredible efforts of our Global sales leadership teams who deserve the credit for achieving such a high level of performance during an extremely tough year."

Korea Medical Healthcare Award

The 2021 Korea Medical Healthcare Award ceremony celebrated the contribution of medical institutions, companies and organizations that have contributed to the promotion of national health and the development of the health industry. USANA received recognition in two categories this year.

- Multivitamin category—HealthPak

- Weight Management category—Nutrimeal

Global Health and Pharma (GHP) Global Excellence Awards

USANA was also named the "Most Trusted Provider of Nutritional Products" at the Global Excellence Awards by England-based publication Global Health & Pharma magazine.

This award recognizes companies within the ever-evolving biotechnology industry to create a true representation of the very best the industry has to offer. USANA was selected through a combination of public nominations and research by the Global Health & Pharma team. The company was also named Best Nutritional Supplement Manufacturer by GHP in 2018 and Health Supplement Company of the Year in 2019.

