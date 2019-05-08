USA's Largest Wedding Provider Announces Expansion

TEMECULA, Calif., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedgewood Weddings is delighted to announce it will be introducing four additional wedding and event venues in summer 2019, meaning it will soon be operating 40 sites.

The additional venues are available as a result of The Falls Event Centers' bankruptcy in 2018. Real estate firm, Tower Investments, has acquired several of The Falls Event Centers venues and is partnering with Wedgewood Weddings who will lease four properties long-term.

Wedgewood Weddings is expanding with four additional venues in Arizona, California, and Colorado.

The team at Wedgewood Weddings is eager to deliver exceptional weddings for all couples who booked with The Falls Event Centers in Gilbert, AZ; Elk Grove and Roseville, CA; and Littleton, CO. The company will honor wedding bookings through 2019 and hopes to make each couple's wedding extra special as they recognize the bankruptcy process is stressful for everyone involved: especially customers, staff, vendors, and stakeholders.

"We're confident we can provide excellent support to The Falls Event Centers and Tower Investments during the transition process. While the process itself is complex, we undeniably know how to host spectacular weddings for every type of couple. We will honor existing wedding contracts and expect to start offering our exclusive Wedgewood Weddings packages in 2020. We already enjoy great community relations in Arizona, California, and Colorado, so it's exciting to extend our network of venues in 2019 and the coming years." - Bill Zaruka, President, Wedgewood Weddings

Wedgewood Weddings is the nation's leading wedding venue operator and conducts thousands of unique events each year across venues in six states. Founded in 1986, the company has successfully directed countless event business transactions and is confident it can make the transition as seamless as possible for all involved.

Also doing business as ZGolf Food & Beverage Services, Wedgewood Weddings is proud to help venue operators at all stages of their business. The company provides support to venues who need expert advice to unlock additional revenue, owner-operators who want to step back from day-to-day tasks, and companies that find themselves overleveraged. ZGolf Food & Beverage Services work with many stand-alone venues, municipal golf courses, and multi-unit private properties for short- and long-term assistance.

About Wedgewood Weddings:

Wedgewood Weddings, founded in 1986, now has over 40 venues nationwide and hosts thousands of spectacular weddings every year. Chosen by every type of couple, Wedgewood Weddings makes planning a wedding easy – couples simply select and customize a package, work with an expert planner to lock in the details, and then enjoy their special day.

Wedgewood Weddings boasts ValSerVenience™ – couples experience good value, exceptional service, and the convenience that comes from working with true experts to make their unique wedding as gorgeous as their love story.

Press Contact:

Kate Paulley, Wedgewood Weddings, 866.966.3009, Marketing@WedgewoodWeddings.com, https://www.wedgewoodweddings.com

Related Files

Largest-Wedding-Provider-Announces-Expansion-WedgewoodWeddings-May8-2019.pdf

Related Images

couples-can-now-breathe-easy.jpg

Couples Can Now Breathe Easy - Wedgewood Weddings Will Honor All Wedding Contracts At The Falls Event Centers In Gilbert, AZ; Elk Grove And Roseville, CA; And Littleton, CO

Wedgewood Weddings pledge to honor all wedding contracts at The Falls Event Centers in Gilbert, AZ; Elk Grove and Roseville, CA; and Littleton, CO, through 2019.

wedgewood-weddings-take-over.jpg

Wedgewood Weddings Take Over Wedding Fulfillment at Four Falls Event Center Locations, Summer 2019

Wedgewood Weddings is glad to step up and provide couples with the wedding of their dreams after Falls Event Centers' bankruptcy.

wedgewood-weddings-now-operating.jpg

Wedgewood Weddings Now Operating Four Falls Event Centers' Locations

Wedgewood Weddings is expanding with four additional venues in Arizona, California, and Colorado.

the-weddings-still-on.jpg

The Wedding's Still On!

Wedgewood Weddings, together with Tower Investments, will ensure that weddings continue as usual in Gilbert, AZ; Elk Grove and Roseville, CA; and Littleton, CO.

Related Links

Wedgewood Weddings Website

SOURCE Wedgewood Weddings

Related Links

https://www.wedgewoodweddings.com

