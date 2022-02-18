USB Devices Market to Grow by USD 18.05 bn | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenge

The high demand for compact storage devices is one of the key factors driving the growth of the USB devices market. The market is witnessing an increasing demand for storage devices with high capacity within small sizes as the need for data storage is a rising issue for noncommercial consumers and organizations. USB devices are reliable as they have a shock absorb rating of 200Gs and can retain data for long periods. They can also be reprogrammed numerous times. USB devices are predominantly used for additional storage in handheld devices such as smartphones, tablets, cameras, and camcorders. These serve the purpose of high storage capacity and compact size.

The emergence of cloud storage services will challenge the growth of the USB devices market during the forecast period. Cloud services allow for the storage of large data sets of any type. They offer more benefits than USB devices, such as the ability to retrieve data from virtually anywhere and disaster recovery and backup strategies. Thus, the emergence of cloud storage services will drive the growth of the market.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

The USB devices market report is segmented by type into USB 2.0, USB 3.0, and USB 4.0. The USB 2.0 segment will have significant market share growth. Devices that adhere to the USB 2.0 standard have the ability to transmit data at high speed. Some features of the USB 2.0 are improved performance and backward compatibility.

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will be the leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the USB devices market in APAC.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.



Corsair Gaming Inc.



Dell Technologies Inc.



Intel Corp.



Kingston Technology Co. Inc.



Netac Technology Co. Ltd



Teclast Electronics Co., Ltd.



Toshiba Corp.



Transcend Information Inc.



Western Digital Corp.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Value Chain Analysis

The value chain of the IT spending market, which is the parent market of the USB devices market, includes the following core components:

Research and development

Developers or manufacturers

Sales and distribution

End-users

Related Reports:

High End Server Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Server Storage Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

USB Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.64% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 18.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.29 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Corsair Gaming Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Intel Corp., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Netac Technology Co. Ltd, Teclast Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Transcend Information Inc., and Western Digital Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

USB 2.0 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

USB 3.0 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

USB 4.0 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.

Corsair Gaming Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Intel Corp.

Kingston Technology Co. Inc.

Netac Technology Co. Ltd

Toshiba Corp.

Transcend Information Inc.

Western Digital Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio