USBets Strengthens Its Sports Gambling Media Network Through Acquisition of Sports Handle

Effective immediately, Sports Handle founder and editor-in-chief Brett Smiley will join the USBets team, as will deputy editor Jill Dorson. Sports Handle will continue its editorial operations within the USBets portfolio.

"Sports Handle is second to none in its coverage of the rapidly changing sports betting industry in the U.S., and I am thrilled to be bringing the site into the USBets' network," said Adam Small, CEO of USBets. "Brett and Jill both possess high level industry knowledge that will be tremendously valuable to our team. Our goal at USBets is to be the world's best source of news and analysis on the U.S. gambling industry. Adding a top-notch website and two outstanding content creators advances our position in what is becoming an increasingly crowded field."

"In just a short span of time, Sports Handle has become the preeminent resource for U.S. sports betting news and analysis," added USBets' Chief Operating Officer Robert DellaFave. "We have long admired the efforts of Brett Smiley and Jill Dorson and are proud to welcome them to the USBets team."

"Sports Handle has always prided itself on the quality and depth of its coverage," said Brett Smiley, founder of Sports Handle. "By joining with USBets' talented existing team and ownership group, Sports Handle will be able to expand its breadth of coverage and undertake even more ambitious projects to serve the growing, exciting U.S. sports betting industry."

About USBets - @US_Bets

USBets is the Authority on Legal U.S. Gambling and Sports Betting. The site covers all types of legal gambling in the United States and caters to gambling enthusiasts and industry followers all around the world. Features include in-depth news coverage and analysis, gambling product and site reviews, up-to-date information about state-by-state legality and more.

About Sports Handle - @Sports_Handle

Sports Handle is an editorial portal for high-quality coverage of the U.S. sports betting industry and state and federal regulation, offering reporting from experienced journalists, original features, consumer-facing and social-minded content, and opinion and analysis of the U.S. sports betting market. Since launching in 2017, Sports Handle has quickly become an authoritative voice on legal sports betting through its coverage of the Supreme Court sports betting case and through coverage of the expansive, ongoing sports betting legalization efforts in more than 20 states. Co-founder and editor-in-chief Brett Smiley is a former FOX Sports and SI.com scribe and also a licensed New York State attorney.

About NJ Online Gambling - @NJ_Gambling

NJ Online Gambling is dedicated to providing a high-quality resource exclusively for New Jersey online gamblers and others interested in the industry. The site strives to be the go-to source for everything New Jersey iGaming.

About PennBets - @PennBets

PennBets is a high-quality, up to date resource on all things gambling in the state of Pennsylvania. Its original, exclusive content provides extensive coverage of the nascent online gambling and sports betting industries in the Keystone State.

