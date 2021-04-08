USC Sol Price School of Public Policy Collaborates with Blackboard to Improve Online Master's Programs

RESTON, Va., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Southern California (USC) Sol Price School of Public Policy and Blackboard Inc., a leading global EdTech software and solutions company, today announced a new collaboration to improve enrollment for the Price School's Online Master of Public Administration and Executive Master of Urban Planning Online offerings. Blackboard's unbundled fee-for-service model promises to provide increased control, flexibility and transparency to the Price School.

"We're proud to collaborate with the USC Price School," said Richa Batra, Vice President of Student Success at Blackboard. "Blackboard has a proven track-record in delivering greater control, flexibility and transparency and return on investment for institutions looking to grow their online programs. As online learning continues to accelerate, institutions are seeking partners that can help them deliver high-quality, scalable online learning experiences built to meet their unique needs. Blackboard's OPX solution, coupled with an ecosystem of technology and data across the student journey, provides an unrivaled offering that delivers the results that institutions require today, and the flexibility they'll need into the future."

For over 90 years, the USC Sol Price School of Public Policy has served the global community and continues to educate the next generation of creative thinkers ready to take on rising global challenges. The USC Price School of Public Policy's vision is to continue to deliver the level of scholarship that has distinguished Price as a top-ranked public affairs school while meeting students where they are through innovation in both technology and pedagogy. Blackboard pledges to demonstrate a commitment to educational excellence at a level commensurate with that of the USC Price School.

With online enrollment climbing by 20 percent over the last five years and master's and graduate certificate programs experiencing significant enrollment increases this spring, Blackboard is well positioned to support institutions like the Price School in their efforts to capture momentum and improve and deliver sustainable, high-quality online experiences for students.

Blackboard's OPX solutions give institutions end-to-end visibility into student lifecycle data and full ownership of IP, creative and course content assets. An unbundled approach allows universities to tap their maturing in-house capabilities while leveraging Blackboard solutions to grow capacity. With more than 20 years of online education expertise, Blackboard OPX draws from an unrivaled breadth of experience to research, design and implement programs and services. Those services span the lifecycle of online programs, from the planning and development phase, to recruiting, enrolling and retaining students in the program.

