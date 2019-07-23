USC Thornton School of Music's International Study Abroad Opportunities Prepare Musicians to Become Global Citizens

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The USC Thornton School of Music has partnered with prestigious institutions and conservatories abroad to provide students with international exchange opportunities . A few of the partnerships include the Conservatorium van Amsterdam in the Netherlands, the Conservatoire de Paris in France, the Royal Northern College of Music in the UK, the Sibelius Academy in Finland, the Young Siew Toh Conservatory of the National University of Singapore, and many others across the globe.

These partnerships offer transformational experiences that develop Thornton students into global citizens and enrich student's vibrant career in music.

"We believe artists do not create art apart from society but as a part of society," said Robert Cutietta, Dean of the USC Thornton School of Music. "Artists who see the world from new and in-depth perspectives create innovative and more inclusive art."

As a global leader in music education, USC Thornton is prioritizing international partnerships to increase collaboration, provide profound experiences for rising artists, and elevate the standard of music education worldwide.

While European students can more easily study at international institutions, it's difficult for American students who are following rigorous musical curriculums.

"Because of strong ties to individual teachers who provide one-on-one training, American music students traditionally have had few chances for international study," said Cutietta. "Our goal is that every undergraduate at Thornton has the opportunity to partake in a transformative study abroad experience without derailing their graduation path."

The programs range from short-term experiences to full semesters and fellowships. Thornton students receive individualized course plans created from the host institution's course catalog and immediately become immersed in unique artistic environments.

"I had talked to my advisor earlier in the year about the possibility of studying abroad, knowing it would be difficult due to my major," said Sloan Pecchia, a USC Thornton Music Industry major, "We found a way I could have that life-changing experience, without leaving for an entire semester, and it was everything I could've ever wanted."

The value of studying alongside students and faculty at international institutions is clear. "We've already seen students return from these programs with new worlds of musical and cultural inspiration," said Cutietta. "We want every student to graduate from USC Thornton as a global citizen, and we're excited to see what the future holds for these partnerships."

