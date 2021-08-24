UScellular Offering Customers Free Calls to Afghanistan

UScellular is offering customers free calls to Afghanistan until December 31, 2021. Tweet this

"While we cannot take away the pain of this humanitarian crisis, we hope to make it easier to connect with friends, family and those who need our help and support," said Courtland Madock, vice president, marketing at UScellular.

For more information on UScellular's international dialing options, go to https://www.uscellular.com/plans/international/long-distance.

