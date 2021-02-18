UScellular reports fourth quarter and full year 2020 results

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) reported total operating revenues of $1,073 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, versus $1,052 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $5 million and $0.06, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $18 million and $0.20, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

UScellular reported total operating revenues of $4,037 million and $4,022 million for the years ended 2020 and 2019, respectively. Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $229 million and $2.62, respectively, for the year ended 2020 compared to $127 million and $1.44, respectively, for the year ended 2019.

"UScellular met the challenges of 2020 successfully, as we closed out the year with strong results - a testament to the essential nature of our services, our talented and resilient team, and our unwavering commitment to keeping our customers connected," said Laurent Therivel, UScellular President and CEO.  

"2020 was a strong year for UScellular. Notwithstanding the challenges of the pandemic, we maintained high levels of customer satisfaction and grew retail net additions. Growth in operating revenue, combined with maintaining operational and cost discipline, contributed to an increase in full year profitability. Our network modernization program and investments in 5G continued, and despite significant increases in data usage, we were able to keep system expenses in check.

"I look forward to building on the momentum of 2020 as we move into the new year. Connecting our customers, especially in underserved areas, with the highest-quality network is one of our top priorities and remains a key competitive differentiator. We will be focused on market share expansion, ramping up business opportunities that utilize 5G and IoT, enhancing our digital experience, and continuing our network modernization programs." 

2021 Estimated Results

UScellular's current estimates of full-year 2021 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of February 18, 2021 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. UScellular undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

2021 Estimated
Results

Actual Results for
the Year Ended
December 31, 2020

(Dollars in millions)


Service revenues

$3,025-$3,125

$3,067

Adjusted OIBDA1

$800-$950

$876

Adjusted EBITDA1

$975-$1,125

$1,063

Capital expenditures

$775-$875

$940

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 estimated results and actual results for the year ended December 31, 2020. In providing 2021 estimated results, UScellular has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, UScellular believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, UScellular is unable to provide such guidance.

2021 Estimated
Results

Actual Results for
the Year Ended
December 31, 2020

(Dollars in millions)


Net income (GAAP)

N/A

$233

Add back or deduct:


Income tax expense

N/A

17

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$135-$285

$250

Add back:


Interest expense

135

112

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

685

683

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$955-$1,105

$1,045

Add back or deduct:


(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

20

25

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net


(5)

(Gain) loss on investments


(2)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$975-$1,125

$1,063

Deduct:


Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

170

179

Interest and dividend income

5

8

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$800-$950

$876


1

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. UScellular does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of UScellular's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of UScellular's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for December 31, 2020, can be found on UScellular's website at investors.uscellular.com.

Conference Call Information

UScellular will hold a conference call on February 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.uscellular.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com.

About UScellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 5.0 million connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 5,300 full- and part-time associates as of December 31, 2020. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned 82 percent of UScellular. For more information about UScellular, visit uscellular.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; UScellular's smaller scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of UScellular's businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties; uncertainties in UScellular's future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment; pending and future litigation; potential conflicts of interests between TDS and UScellular; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of UScellular's Form 10-K.

For more information about UScellular, visit: www.uscellular.com

United States Cellular Corporation

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

Retail Connections








Postpaid








Total at end of period

4,412,000

4,401,000

4,372,000

4,359,000

4,383,000

Gross additions

171,000

168,000

129,000

132,000

170,000

Feature phones

2,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

2,000

Smartphones

117,000

98,000

82,000

88,000

128,000

Connected devices

52,000

66,000

44,000

42,000

40,000

Net additions (losses)

11,000

28,000

12,000

(26,000)

(12,000)

Feature phones

(9,000)

(8,000)

(8,000)

(10,000)

(11,000)

Smartphones

12,000

8,000

11,000

(10,000)

13,000

Connected devices

8,000

28,000

9,000

(6,000)

(14,000)

ARPU1

$

47.51

$

47.10

$

46.24

$

47.23

$

46.57

ARPA2

$

124.87

$

123.27

$

120.70

$

122.92

$

120.99

Churn rate3

1.21

%

1.06

%

0.89

%

1.21

%

1.38

%

Handsets

1.01

%

0.88

%

0.71

%

0.95

%

1.11

%

Connected devices

2.64

%

2.35

%

2.24

%

3.11

%

3.44

%

Prepaid








Total at end of period

499,000

506,000

496,000

494,000

506,000

Gross additions

56,000

65,000

62,000

57,000

63,000

Net additions (losses)

(8,000)

11,000

2,000

(12,000)

(3,000)

ARPU1

$

35.15

$

35.45

$

34.89

$

34.07

$

34.11

Churn rate3

4.24

%

3.59

%

4.05

%

4.67

%

4.40

%

Total connections at end of period4

4,968,000

4,962,000

4,919,000

4,903,000

4,941,000

Market penetration at end of period








Consolidated operating population

31,314,000

31,314,000

31,292,000

31,292,000

30,740,000

Consolidated operating penetration5

16

%

16

%

16

%

16

%

16

%

Capital expenditures (millions)

$

320

$

216

$

168

$

236

$

243

Total cell sites in service

6,797

6,758

6,673

6,629

6,578

Owned towers

4,271

4,246

4,208

4,184

4,166

Due to rounding, the sum of quarterly results may not equal the total for the year.

1

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

•     Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

•     Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.

2

Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.

3

Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.

4

Includes reseller and other connections.

5

Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2020

2019

2020 vs. 2019

2020

2019

2020 vs. 2019

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)










Operating revenues










Service

$

776

$

763

2

%

$

3,067

$

3,035

1

%

Equipment sales

297

289

3

%

970

987

(2)

%

Total operating revenues

1,073

1,052

2

%

4,037

4,022














Operating expenses










System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and
accretion reported below)

202

188

7

%

782

756

3

%

Cost of equipment sold

319

305

5

%

1,011

1,028

(2)

%

Selling, general and administrative

374

378

(1)

%

1,368

1,406

(3)

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

168

178

(6)

%

683

702

(3)

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

11

6

91

%

25

19

36

%

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net





N/M



(1)

N/M

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(5)



N/M

(5)



N/M

Total operating expenses

1,069

1,055

1

%

3,864

3,910

(1)

%












Operating income (loss)

4

(3)

N/M

173

112

54

%












Investment and other income (expense)










Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

42

38

11

%

179

166

8

%

Interest and dividend income

2

3

(44)

%

8

17

(54)

%

Gain (loss) on investments

(1)



N/M

2



N/M

Interest expense

(35)

(23)

(53)

%

(112)

(110)

(2)

%

Total investment and other income

8

18

(58)

%

77

73

6

%












Income before income taxes

12

15

(20)

%

250

185

35

%

Income tax expense (benefit)

5

(3)

N/M

17

52

(68)

%

Net income

7

18

(64)

%

233

133

76

%

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of
tax

2



N/M

4

6

(30)

%

Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders

$

5

$

18

(70)

%

$

229

$

127

81

%












Basic weighted average shares outstanding

86

86



86

86


Basic earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders

$

0.06

$

0.21

(70)

%

$

2.66

$

1.47

81

%












Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

88

88



87

88

(1)

%

Diluted earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders

$

0.06

$

0.20

(70)

%

$

2.62

$

1.44

82

%

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)




Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

(Dollars in millions)


Cash flows from operating activities


Net income

$

233

$

133

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities


Depreciation, amortization and accretion

683

702

Bad debts expense

72

107

Stock-based compensation expense

32

41

Deferred income taxes, net

130

(4)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

(179)

(166)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities

189

161

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

25

19

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net



(1)

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(5)


(Gain) loss on investments

(2)


Other operating activities

2

4

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations


Accounts receivable

(8)

(46)

Equipment installment plans receivable

(54)

(97)

Inventory

16

(20)

Accounts payable

145

(69)

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

2

(8)

Accrued taxes

(57)

(23)

Other assets and liabilities

13

(9)

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,237

724




Cash flows from investing activities


Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(989)

(650)

Cash paid for licenses

(171)

(266)

Cash received from investments

1

29

Cash paid for investments

(3)

(11)

Cash received from divestitures and exchanges

26

41

Advance payments for license acquisitions

(30)

(5)

Other investing activities

3

(2)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,163)

(864)




Cash flows from financing activities


Issuance of long-term debt

1,125


Repayment of long-term debt

(108)

(116)

Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments

(11)

(9)

Repurchase of Common Shares

(23)

(21)

Payment of debt issuance costs

(38)

(1)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(6)

(4)

Payments to acquire additional interest in subsidiaries

(11)


Other financing activities

(2)

(1)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

926

(152)




Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

1,000

(292)




Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


Beginning of period

291

583

End of period

$

1,291

$

291

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

ASSETS




December 31,

2020

2019

(Dollars in millions)


Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,271

$

285

Short-term investments

3


Accounts receivable, net

998

1,010

Inventory, net

146

162

Prepaid expenses

51

50

Income taxes receivable

125

46

Other current assets

29

20

Total current assets

2,623

1,573




Assets held for sale

2






Licenses

2,629

2,471




Investments in unconsolidated entities

435

447




Property, plant and equipment, net

2,466

2,207




Operating lease right-of-use assets

924

900




Other assets and deferred charges

602

566




Total assets

$

9,681

$

8,164

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




December 31,

2020

2019

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)


Current liabilities


Current portion of long-term debt

$

2

$

8

Accounts payable

387

304

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

151

148

Accrued taxes

48

30

Accrued compensation

82

76

Short-term operating lease liabilities

116

105

Other current liabilities

85

79

Total current liabilities

871

750




Liabilities held for sale

1






Deferred liabilities and credits


Deferred income tax liability, net

633

507

Long-term operating lease liabilities

875

865

Other deferred liabilities and credits

376

319




Long-term debt, net

2,489

1,502




Noncontrolling interests with redemption features

10

11




Equity


UScellular shareholders' equity


Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1.00 per share

88

88

Additional paid-in capital

1,651

1,629

Treasury shares

(67)

(70)

Retained earnings

2,739

2,550

Total UScellular shareholders' equity

4,411

4,197




Noncontrolling interests

15

13




Total equity

4,426

4,210




Total liabilities and equity

$

9,681

$

8,164

United States Cellular Corporation

Financial Measures and Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Dollars in millions)






Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)

$

288

$

37

$

1,237

$

724

Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

299

210

989

650

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1

$

(11)

$

(173)

$

248

$

74


1

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which UScellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.

