UScellular reports fourth quarter and full year 2020 results

As previously announced, UScellular will hold a teleconference on February 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. CST. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com.

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) reported total operating revenues of $1,073 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, versus $1,052 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $5 million and $0.06, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $18 million and $0.20, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

UScellular reported total operating revenues of $4,037 million and $4,022 million for the years ended 2020 and 2019, respectively. Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $229 million and $2.62, respectively, for the year ended 2020 compared to $127 million and $1.44, respectively, for the year ended 2019.

"UScellular met the challenges of 2020 successfully, as we closed out the year with strong results - a testament to the essential nature of our services, our talented and resilient team, and our unwavering commitment to keeping our customers connected," said Laurent Therivel, UScellular President and CEO.

"2020 was a strong year for UScellular. Notwithstanding the challenges of the pandemic, we maintained high levels of customer satisfaction and grew retail net additions. Growth in operating revenue, combined with maintaining operational and cost discipline, contributed to an increase in full year profitability. Our network modernization program and investments in 5G continued, and despite significant increases in data usage, we were able to keep system expenses in check.

"I look forward to building on the momentum of 2020 as we move into the new year. Connecting our customers, especially in underserved areas, with the highest-quality network is one of our top priorities and remains a key competitive differentiator. We will be focused on market share expansion, ramping up business opportunities that utilize 5G and IoT, enhancing our digital experience, and continuing our network modernization programs."

2021 Estimated Results

UScellular's current estimates of full-year 2021 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of February 18, 2021 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. UScellular undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.



2021 Estimated

Results

Actual Results for

the Year Ended

December 31, 2020 (Dollars in millions)





Service revenues $3,025-$3,125

$3,067 Adjusted OIBDA1 $800-$950

$876 Adjusted EBITDA1 $975-$1,125

$1,063 Capital expenditures $775-$875

$940

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 estimated results and actual results for the year ended December 31, 2020. In providing 2021 estimated results, UScellular has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, UScellular believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, UScellular is unable to provide such guidance.



2021 Estimated

Results

Actual Results for

the Year Ended

December 31, 2020 (Dollars in millions)





Net income (GAAP) N/A

$233 Add back or deduct:





Income tax expense N/A

17 Income before income taxes (GAAP) $135-$285

$250 Add back:





Interest expense 135

112 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 685

683 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $955-$1,105

$1,045 Add back or deduct:





(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 20

25 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net —

(5) (Gain) loss on investments —

(2) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $975-$1,125

$1,063 Deduct:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 170

179 Interest and dividend income 5

8 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $800-$950

$876





1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. UScellular does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of UScellular's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of UScellular's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for December 31, 2020, can be found on UScellular's website at investors.uscellular.com.

Conference Call Information

UScellular will hold a conference call on February 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1145/40052

Access the call by phone at 833/968-2187 (US/ Canada ), conference ID: 5593349

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.uscellular.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com.

About UScellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 5.0 million connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 5,300 full- and part-time associates as of December 31, 2020. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned 82 percent of UScellular. For more information about UScellular, visit uscellular.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; UScellular's smaller scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of UScellular's businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties; uncertainties in UScellular's future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment; pending and future litigation; potential conflicts of interests between TDS and UScellular; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of UScellular's Form 10-K.

For more information about UScellular, visit: www.uscellular.com

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period 4,412,000



4,401,000



4,372,000



4,359,000



4,383,000

Gross additions 171,000



168,000



129,000



132,000



170,000

Feature phones 2,000



4,000



3,000



2,000



2,000

Smartphones 117,000



98,000



82,000



88,000



128,000

Connected devices 52,000



66,000



44,000



42,000



40,000

Net additions (losses) 11,000



28,000



12,000



(26,000)



(12,000)

Feature phones (9,000)



(8,000)



(8,000)



(10,000)



(11,000)

Smartphones 12,000



8,000



11,000



(10,000)



13,000

Connected devices 8,000



28,000



9,000



(6,000)



(14,000)

ARPU1 $ 47.51



$ 47.10



$ 46.24



$ 47.23



$ 46.57

ARPA2 $ 124.87



$ 123.27



$ 120.70



$ 122.92



$ 120.99

Churn rate3 1.21 %

1.06 %

0.89 %

1.21 %

1.38 % Handsets 1.01 %

0.88 %

0.71 %

0.95 %

1.11 % Connected devices 2.64 %

2.35 %

2.24 %

3.11 %

3.44 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period 499,000



506,000



496,000



494,000



506,000

Gross additions 56,000



65,000



62,000



57,000



63,000

Net additions (losses) (8,000)



11,000



2,000



(12,000)



(3,000)

ARPU1 $ 35.15



$ 35.45



$ 34.89



$ 34.07



$ 34.11

Churn rate3 4.24 %

3.59 %

4.05 %

4.67 %

4.40 % Total connections at end of period4 4,968,000



4,962,000



4,919,000



4,903,000



4,941,000

Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 31,314,000



31,314,000



31,292,000



31,292,000



30,740,000

Consolidated operating penetration5 16 %

16 %

16 %

16 %

16 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 320



$ 216



$ 168



$ 236



$ 243

Total cell sites in service 6,797



6,758



6,673



6,629



6,578

Owned towers 4,271



4,246



4,208



4,184



4,166





Due to rounding, the sum of quarterly results may not equal the total for the year. 1 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections. 2 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period. 3 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period. 4 Includes reseller and other connections. 5 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020 vs. 2019

2020

2019

2020 vs. 2019 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)





















Operating revenues





















Service $ 776



$ 763



2 %

$ 3,067



$ 3,035



1 % Equipment sales 297



289



3 %

970



987



(2) % Total operating revenues 1,073



1,052



2 %

4,037



4,022



–

























Operating expenses





















System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and

accretion reported below) 202



188



7 %

782



756



3 % Cost of equipment sold 319



305



5 %

1,011



1,028



(2) % Selling, general and administrative 374



378



(1) %

1,368



1,406



(3) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 168



178



(6) %

683



702



(3) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 11



6



91 %

25



19



36 % (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —



—



N/M



—



(1)



N/M

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (5)



—



N/M



(5)



—



N/M

Total operating expenses 1,069



1,055



1 %

3,864



3,910



(1) %























Operating income (loss) 4



(3)



N/M



173



112



54 %























Investment and other income (expense)





















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 42



38



11 %

179



166



8 % Interest and dividend income 2



3



(44) %

8



17



(54) % Gain (loss) on investments (1)



—



N/M



2



—



N/M

Interest expense (35)



(23)



(53) %

(112)



(110)



(2) % Total investment and other income 8



18



(58) %

77



73



6 %























Income before income taxes 12



15



(20) %

250



185



35 % Income tax expense (benefit) 5



(3)



N/M



17



52



(68) % Net income 7



18



(64) %

233



133



76 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of

tax 2



—



N/M



4



6



(30) % Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders $ 5



$ 18



(70) %

$ 229



$ 127



81 %























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 86



86



–



86



86



–

Basic earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders $ 0.06



$ 0.21



(70) %

$ 2.66



$ 1.47



81 %























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 88



88



–



87



88



(1) % Diluted earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders $ 0.06



$ 0.20



(70) %

$ 2.62



$ 1.44



82 %

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)







Year Ended December 31, 2020

2019 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 233



$ 133

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 683



702

Bad debts expense 72



107

Stock-based compensation expense 32



41

Deferred income taxes, net 130



(4)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (179)



(166)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities 189



161

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 25



19

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —



(1)

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (5)



—

(Gain) loss on investments (2)



—

Other operating activities 2



4

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable (8)



(46)

Equipment installment plans receivable (54)



(97)

Inventory 16



(20)

Accounts payable 145



(69)

Customer deposits and deferred revenues 2



(8)

Accrued taxes (57)



(23)

Other assets and liabilities 13



(9)

Net cash provided by operating activities 1,237



724









Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (989)



(650)

Cash paid for licenses (171)



(266)

Cash received from investments 1



29

Cash paid for investments (3)



(11)

Cash received from divestitures and exchanges 26



41

Advance payments for license acquisitions (30)



(5)

Other investing activities 3



(2)

Net cash used in investing activities (1,163)



(864)









Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt 1,125



—

Repayment of long-term debt (108)



(116)

Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments (11)



(9)

Repurchase of Common Shares (23)



(21)

Payment of debt issuance costs (38)



(1)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (6)



(4)

Payments to acquire additional interest in subsidiaries (11)



—

Other financing activities (2)



(1)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 926



(152)









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,000



(292)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 291



583

End of period $ 1,291



$ 291



United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS







December 31, 2020

2019 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,271



$ 285

Short-term investments 3



—

Accounts receivable, net 998



1,010

Inventory, net 146



162

Prepaid expenses 51



50

Income taxes receivable 125



46

Other current assets 29



20

Total current assets 2,623



1,573









Assets held for sale 2



—









Licenses 2,629



2,471









Investments in unconsolidated entities 435



447









Property, plant and equipment, net 2,466



2,207









Operating lease right-of-use assets 924



900









Other assets and deferred charges 602



566









Total assets $ 9,681



$ 8,164



United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







December 31, 2020

2019 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 2



$ 8

Accounts payable 387



304

Customer deposits and deferred revenues 151



148

Accrued taxes 48



30

Accrued compensation 82



76

Short-term operating lease liabilities 116



105

Other current liabilities 85



79

Total current liabilities 871



750









Liabilities held for sale 1



—









Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 633



507

Long-term operating lease liabilities 875



865

Other deferred liabilities and credits 376



319









Long-term debt, net 2,489



1,502









Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 10



11









Equity





UScellular shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1.00 per share 88



88

Additional paid-in capital 1,651



1,629

Treasury shares (67)



(70)

Retained earnings 2,739



2,550

Total UScellular shareholders' equity 4,411



4,197









Noncontrolling interests 15



13









Total equity 4,426



4,210









Total liabilities and equity $ 9,681



$ 8,164



United States Cellular Corporation Financial Measures and Reconciliations (Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 (Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 288



$ 37



$ 1,237



$ 724

Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment 299



210



989



650

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ (11)



$ (173)



$ 248



$ 74







1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which UScellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.

