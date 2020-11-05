UScellular reports third quarter 2020 results

Strong subscriber and financial results drive guidance raise; 5G and network modernization strategies to provide opportunities for connecting underserved markets

As previously announced, UScellular will hold a teleconference November 6, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. CST. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com.

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) reported total operating revenues of $1,027 million for the third quarter of 2020, versus $1,031 million for the same period one year ago. Service revenues totaled $775 million, versus $774 million for the same period a year ago. Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $85 million and $0.97, respectively, for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $23 million and $0.27, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

"Our strong financial performance this quarter is a testament to the value consumers ascribe to wireless services and UScellular's unwavering commitment to customer experience," said Laurent Therivel, UScellular President and CEO. "We generated impressive financial and subscriber results, as churn remained low and we saw growth in retail net additions through an increase in connected devices. We had higher ARPU which, combined with maintaining our operational and cost discipline throughout the quarter, helped to drive increases in profitability compared to the same period one year ago. This puts us in a strong position as we approach a very non-traditional holiday selling season and resulted in an increase in our expectations for full-year financial results.

"We are continuing our network modernization programs. On the 5G front, working with Qualcomm Technologies and Ericsson, we successfully completed an extended range 5G millimeter wave data session over a distance of more than 5 kilometers with speeds ranging from 100 Mbps near the edge to 1.8 Gbps closer to the cell site, significantly expanding the reach and speed from prior tests. This accomplishment will enhance our ability to connect communities with fiber-like speeds and better serve our rural customers, connecting them to education, healthcare and entertainment solutions.

"We also continued our ongoing efforts to enhance our brand relevance by refreshing our logo and brand identity with a modern new look. This is a powerful visual signal of how we're working to expand our brand and business appeal. I am looking forward to continued progress as we close out 2020 and want to thank all of our associates for their support and enthusiasm."

2020 Estimated Results

UScellular's current estimates of full-year 2020 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of November 5, 2020 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. UScellular undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

2020 Estimated Results

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)

Service revenues

$3,000-$3,100

$3,025-$3,075

Adjusted OIBDA1

$725-$850

$800-$875

Adjusted EBITDA1

$900-$1,025

$975-$1,050

Capital expenditures

$850-$950

Unchanged

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 estimated results, actual results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, and actual results for the year ended December 31, 2019. In providing 2020 estimated results, UScellular has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, UScellular believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, UScellular is unable to provide such guidance.

Actual Results

2020 Estimated
Results

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Year Ended

December 31, 2019

(Dollars in millions)




Net income (GAAP)

N/A

$

227

$

133

Add back:




Income tax expense

N/A

11

52

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$165-$240

$

238

$

185

Add back:




Interest expense

110

76

110

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

680

516

702

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$955-$1,030

$

830

$

997

Add back or deduct:




(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

20

14

19

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net





(1)

(Gain) loss on investments



(3)


Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$975-$1,050

$

841

$

1,015

Deduct:




Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

170

137

166

Interest and dividend income

5

6

17

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$800-$875

$

698

$

832

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. UScellular does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of UScellular's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of UScellular's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for September 30, 2020, can be found on UScellular's website at investors.uscellular.com.

Conference Call Information

UScellular will hold a conference call on November 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.uscellular.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com.

About UScellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 5.0 million connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 5,300 full- and part-time associates as of September 30, 2020. At the end of the third quarter of 2020, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned 82 percent of UScellular. For more information about UScellular, visit uscellular.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact, duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; intense competition; the ability to execute UScellular's business strategy; uncertainties in UScellular's future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; the state and federal regulatory environment; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; UScellular's smaller scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences, price competition, or  churn rates; advances in  technology; the value of assets and investments; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or licenses and/or expansion of UScellular's businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; changes in facts and circumstances that could require UScellular to record adjustments to amounts reflected in the financial statements; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; pending and future litigation; potential conflicts of interests between TDS and UScellular. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of UScellular's Form 10-K, as updated by any UScellular Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K. 

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on UScellular's business is uncertain, but depending on its duration and severity it could have a material adverse effect on UScellular's business, financial condition or results of operations.

The impact of the global spread of COVID-19 on UScellular's future operations is uncertain. Public health emergencies, such as COVID-19, pose the risk that UScellular or its associates, agents, partners and suppliers may be unable to conduct business activities for an extended period of time and/or provide the level of service expected. UScellular's ability to attract customers, maintain an adequate supply chain and execute on its business strategies and initiatives could be negatively impacted by this outbreak. Additionally, COVID-19 has caused and could continue to cause increased unemployment, economic downturn and credit market deterioration, all of which could negatively impact UScellular. The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on UScellular's business, financial condition and results of operations will depend on future circumstances, including the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, actions taken by governmental authorities and other possible direct and indirect consequences, all of which are uncertain and cannot be predicted.

For more information about UScellular, visit: www.uscellular.com

United States Cellular Corporation

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

Retail Connections








Postpaid








Total at end of period

4,401,000

4,372,000

4,359,000

4,383,000

4,395,000

Gross additions

168,000

129,000

132,000

170,000

163,000

Feature phones

4,000

3,000

2,000

2,000

3,000

Smartphones

98,000

82,000

88,000

128,000

121,000

Connected devices

66,000

44,000

42,000

40,000

39,000

Net additions (losses)

28,000

12,000

(26,000)

(12,000)

(19,000)

Feature phones

(8,000)

(8,000)

(10,000)

(11,000)

(11,000)

Smartphones

8,000

11,000

(10,000)

13,000

9,000

Connected devices

28,000

9,000

(6,000)

(14,000)

(17,000)

ARPU1

$

47.10

$

46.24

$

47.23

$

46.57

$

46.16

ARPA2

$

123.27

$

120.70

$

122.92

$

120.99

$

119.87

Churn rate3

1.06

%

0.89

%

1.21

%

1.38

%

1.38

%

Handsets

0.88

%

0.71

%

0.95

%

1.11

%

1.09

%

Connected devices

2.35

%

2.24

%

3.11

%

3.44

%

3.44

%

Prepaid








Total at end of period

506,000

496,000

494,000

506,000

510,000

Gross additions

65,000

62,000

57,000

63,000

70,000

Net additions (losses)

11,000

2,000

(12,000)

(3,000)

9,000

ARPU1

$

35.45

$

34.89

$

34.07

$

34.11

$

34.35

Churn rate3

3.59

%

4.05

%

4.67

%

4.40

%

4.03

%

Total connections at end of period4

4,962,000

4,919,000

4,903,000

4,941,000

4,957,000

Market penetration at end of period








Consolidated operating population

31,314,000

31,292,000

31,292,000

30,740,000

31,310,000

Consolidated operating penetration5

16

%

16

%

16

%

16

%

16

%

Capital expenditures (millions)

$

216

$

168

$

236

$

243

$

170

Total cell sites in service

6,758

6,673

6,629

6,578

6,554

Owned towers

4,246

4,208

4,184

4,166

4,123

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

 · 

Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

 · 

Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.

Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.

Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.

Includes reseller and other connections.

5  

Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total population of consolidated operating markets as estimated by Nielsen.

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

vs. 2019

2020

2019

2020

vs. 2019

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)










Operating revenues










Service

$

775

$

774



$

2,290

$

2,272

1

%

Equipment sales

252

257

(2)

%

674

698

(3)

%

Total operating revenues

1,027

1,031



2,964

2,970














Operating expenses










System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below)

203

199

2

%

580

568

2

%

Cost of equipment sold

257

266

(4)

%

692

724

(4)

%

Selling, general and administrative

335

358

(6)

%

994

1,027

(3)

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

161

181

(11)

%

516

524

(2)

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

6

5

15

%

14

13

10

%

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net





N/M



(1)

N/M

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net



2

N/M





N/M

Total operating expenses

962

1,011

(5)

%

2,796

2,855

(2)

%












Operating income

65

20

N/M

168

115

46

%












Investment and other income (expense)










Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

48

44

10

%

137

128

7

%

Interest and dividend income

2

4

(59)

%

6

14

(55)

%

Gain (loss) on investments

3



N/M

3



N/M

Interest expense

(29)

(29)



(76)

(87)

11

%

Total investment and other income

24

19

27

%

70

55

27

%












Income before income taxes

89

39

N/M

238

170

40

%

Income tax expense

4

15

(78)

%

11

55

(80)

%

Net income

85

24

N/M

227

115

98

%

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax



1

(28)

%

3

6

(47)

%

Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders

$

85

$

23

N/M

$

224

$

109

N/M












Basic weighted average shares outstanding

86

86

(1)

%

86

87

(1)

%

Basic earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders

$

0.98

$

0.27

N/M

$

2.60

$

1.26

N/M












Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

88

88

(1)

%

87

88

(1)

%

Diluted earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders

$

0.97

$

0.27

N/M

$

2.56

$

1.24

N/M

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

(Dollars in millions)


Cash flows from operating activities


Net income

$

227

$

115

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities


Depreciation, amortization and accretion

516

524

Bad debts expense

52

77

Stock-based compensation expense

25

32

Deferred income taxes, net

158

(34)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

(137)

(128)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities

118

99

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

14

13

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net



(1)

(Gain) loss on investments

(3)


Other operating activities

1

3

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations


Accounts receivable

31

(35)

Equipment installment plans receivable

13

(42)

Inventory

5

3

Accounts payable

77

(4)

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

(23)

(1)

Accrued taxes

(102)

81

Accrued interest

14

9

Other assets and liabilities

(36)

(24)

Net cash provided by operating activities

950

687




Cash flows from investing activities


Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(690)

(439)

Cash paid for licenses

(169)

(257)

Cash received from investments

1

29

Cash paid for investments

(1)

(11)

Cash received from divestitures and exchanges

1

32

Other investing activities

3

(1)

Net cash used in investing activities

(855)

(647)




Cash flows from financing activities


Issuance of long-term debt

625


Repayment of long-term debt

(6)

(14)

Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments

(12)

(8)

Repurchase of Common Shares

(23)

(21)

Payment of debt issuance costs

(20)

(1)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(2)

(3)

Other financing activities



(1)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

562

(48)




Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

657

(8)




Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


Beginning of period

291

583

End of period

$

948

$

575

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

ASSETS





September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

(Dollars in millions)


Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$

931

$

285

Accounts receivable, net

945

1,010

Inventory, net

157

162

Prepaid expenses

54

50

Income taxes receivable

174

46

Other current assets

28

20

Total current assets

2,289

1,573




Assets held for sale

19






Licenses

2,628

2,471




Investments in unconsolidated entities

467

447




Property, plant and equipment, net

2,322

2,207




Operating lease right-of-use assets

919

900




Other assets and deferred charges

536

566




Total assets

$

9,180

$

8,164

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)


Current liabilities


Current portion of long-term debt

$

2

$

8

Accounts payable

313

304

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

126

148

Accrued taxes

44

30

Accrued compensation

63

76

Short-term operating lease liabilities

113

105

Other current liabilities

69

79

Total current liabilities

730

750




Deferred liabilities and credits


Deferred income tax liability, net

665

507

Long-term operating lease liabilities

877

865

Other deferred liabilities and credits

364

319




Long-term debt, net

2,108

1,502




Noncontrolling interests with redemption features

10

11




Equity


UScellular shareholders' equity


Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1.00 per share

88

88

Additional paid-in capital

1,654

1,629

Treasury shares

(67)

(70)

Retained earnings

2,736

2,550

Total UScellular shareholders' equity

4,411

4,197




Noncontrolling interests

15

13




Total equity

4,426

4,210




Total liabilities and equity

$

9,180

$

8,164

United States Cellular Corporation
Financial Measures and Reconciliations
(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow


Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Dollars in millions)






Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)

$

257

$

211

$

950

$

687

Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

219

157

690

439

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1

$

38

$

54

$

260

$

248

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which UScellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.

SOURCE United States Cellular Corporation

