USCF Announces Changes to Product Line

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United States Commodity Funds LLC (the "Company"), a sponsor of exchange-traded products, plans to close and liquidate two of its exchange-traded products. On November 20, 2019, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized and approved of the closing and liquidation each of the following funds (together, the "Funds"), together with a plan of liquidation for the Funds:

United States 3x Oil Fund (USOU)

United States 3x Short Oil Fund (USOD)

As of the close of regular trading on the NYSE Arca, Inc. ("NYSE Arca") on December 12, 2019, the Funds will no longer accept orders for Creation Baskets or Redemption Baskets (as such terms are defined in the applicable Fund's prospectus) from authorized participants. Trading in the shares of the Funds on the NYSE Arca, will be suspended prior to the open of the market on December 13, 2019 and beginning on that date, there can be no assurance that there will be a secondary market for the shares of the Funds. Shareholders may sell their holdings in the Funds before December 12, 2019 and customary brokerage charges may apply to such transactions.

On or about December 12, 2019, the Funds will begin the process of liquidating their respective portfolios. As a result, the Funds' cash holdings will increase, and the Funds will no longer be managed in accordance with their investment objectives.

The liquidation date for both Funds will be December 18, 2019 and the proceeds of the liquidation are scheduled to be sent to shareholders of the Funds on or about December 19, 2019.

These distributions to shareholders of the Funds will be treated as liquidating distributions for U.S. federal income tax purposes and shareholders of the Funds are encouraged to consult their own tax advisors concerning the impact of the liquidation of the Funds in light of their own unique circumstances.

