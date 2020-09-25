USCF Announces Changes To Product Line

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USCF, a leading-edge provider of exchange traded product innovation, announced today that it plans to close and liquidate one of its products as a result of a decision and vote by the Board of Trustees of USCF ETF Trust that approved the liquidation and dissolution of the following exchange-traded fund (the "Fund"):

USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund (BUY)

After the close of business on October 12, 2020, the Fund will no longer accept creation orders. Trading in the Fund will be halted prior to market open on October 14, 2020. Beginning on October 14, the Fund will not be traded on NYSE Arca, and there will be no secondary market for the shares of the Fund. On or about October 14, 2020, the Fund will begin the process of liquidating its portfolio, and may not be managed in accordance with its investment objective. The Fund will cease operations, liquidate its assets, and distribute proceeds to shareholders of record on or about October 22, 2020 (the "Liquidation Date"). Any shareholders remaining in the Fund will have their shares redeemed at net asset value on or about the Liquidation Date.

For more information, please call 1-800-920-0259 or visit www.uscfinvestments.com.

