USCF Announces Options Trading on the United States 3x Oil Fund and the United States 3x Short Oil Fund (NYSE Arca: USOU, USOD)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USCF today announced the availability of options trading on the United States 3x Oil Fund (NYSE Arca: USOU) and the United States 3x Short Oil Fund (NYSE Arca: USOD) on NYSE American Options. Both USOU and USOD are exchange-traded products that are designed to reflect 3x and -3x, respectively, the daily price movements of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) light, sweet crude oil. Both issue shares that may be purchased and sold on the NYSE Arca. The investment objective of each of USOU and USOD is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares' NAV to reflect 3x and -3x, respectively, the daily changes in percentage terms of a specified short-term futures contract on light, sweet crude oil called the "Benchmark Oil Futures Contract," less expenses. Each fund will seek a return that is 300% or -300% of the return of the Benchmark Oil Futures Contract for a single day and does not seek to achieve its stated investment objective over a period of time greater than one day.

"We are pleased that investors will have another way to use our levered oil products in their portfolios," said John Love, President and CEO of USCF. "We value our shareholders and appreciate that they will be able to have additional choices for investing in these products."

USOU and USOD are part of the suite of oil-based products offered by USCF. USCF's existing oil-based exchange traded products include the:

United States Oil Fund (USO)

United States 3X Oil Fund (USOU)

United States Brent Oil Fund (BNO)

United States 12-Month Oil Fund (USL)

United States 3X Short Oil Fund (USOD)

About USCF

USCF operates on the leading edge of product innovation as an asset management firm offering exchange-traded products (ETPs) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The firm broke new ground with the launch of the first oil ETP, the United States Oil Fund, LP (USO), in 2006. Over the next decade, USCF designed and issued thirteen more specialty products across commodity and private equity asset classes. USCF currently manages approximately $3 billion in assets from its headquarters in Walnut Creek, California.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

USCF is a registered trademark. All rights reserved.

John P. Love and Katie Rooney are registered representatives of ALPS Distributors, Inc.

Leveraged and inverse exchange-traded products pursue daily leveraged investment objectives which means they are riskier than alternatives which do not use leverage. They seek daily goals and should not be expected to track the underlying benchmark over periods longer than one day. They are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by investors who understand leverage risk and who actively manage their investments.

Commodity ETP Disclosures:

Download a copy of a Fund's Prospectus by clicking one of the following: (USO, USOU, USL, USOD, UNG, UNL, UGA, BNO, USCI, and CPER). Please read any Prospectus carefully before investing.

These Funds are not mutual funds or any other type of Investment Company within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and are not subject to regulation thereunder.

Commodity trading is highly speculative and involves a high degree of risk. Commodities and futures generally are volatile and are not suitable for all investors. Investing in commodity interests subject each Fund to the risks of its related industry. An investor may lose all or substantially all of an investment. These risks could result in large fluctuations in the price of a particular Fund's respective shares. Funds that focus on a single sector generally experience greater volatility. For further discussion of these and additional risks associated with an investment in the Funds please read the respective Fund Prospectus before investing.

Funds distributed by and not affiliated with ALPS Distributors, Inc.

SOURCE USCF

Related Links

http://www.uscfinvestments.com

