USCF Collaborates with Kadena on Use of Blockchain in the Investment Space

NEW YORK, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USCF, a leading and innovative provider of commodities and alternative investment products, today announced that it is collaborating with Kadena , the first blockchain technology company to come out JP Morgan's Blockchain Center for Excellence.

USCF is known as an early pioneer of ETPs, bringing previously difficult to access asset classes to all investors. The firm broke new ground with the launch of the first oil ETP, the United States Oil Fund, LP (USO), in 2006. Over the next decade, USCF designed and issued fifteen more ETPs and ETFs, across commodity and equity asset classes.

"We see the potential to leverage blockchain in the investment space and identify new opportunities for innovation in asset management," said John Love, President and CEO of USCF. "Kadena has solved scalability and security constraints previously associated with blockchains to offer exciting potential applications."

Kadena's hybrid (public and permissioned) blockchain platform was purpose built to address the scale, security, speed, and ease of use requirements of industrial infrastructure. Kadena's open source smart contract language Pact is unique in being simple and intuitive for both developers and business professionals, while supporting the Formal Verification of user's code.

"At Kadena, we build our partnerships with a focus on production-ready solutions to real problems in the financial markets," said Will Martino, Founder and CEO of Kadena, who has regulatory experience as the former Tech Lead for the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission's Cryptocurrency Steering Committee. "We are proud to collaborate with USCF in the investment space. USCF has a history of diligent, creative leadership and I see them as financial services market leaders who share our vision of delivering everyday uses of blockchain."

About USCF

USCF operates on the leading edge of exchange-traded product (ETP) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) innovation. USCF currently manages approximately $3 billion in assets from its headquarters in Walnut Creek, California. For more information, visit www.uscfinvestments.com.

About Kadena

Kadena is here to drive the next round of business and social transformation. Kadena's founders have proven experience building software systems for leading financial and government organizations such as JPMorgan Chase Bank and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, visit www.kadena.io.

Media Contacts:

Tony Pham, Kadena Katie Rooney, USCF tony@kadena.io krooney@uscfinvestments.com 646-908-0435 614-747-6492

