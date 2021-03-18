USCIB Welcomes Senate's Unanimous Confirmation Vote on USTR Tai

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Council for International Business (USCIB) salutes the Senate for its unanimous vote on March 17 to confirm Katherine Tai as the next U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), believing she is a solid choice for this important cabinet-level position, bringing outstanding experience as an attorney-advisor and litigator at USTR, as Chief Trade Counsel for the House of Representatives Ways and Means Trade Subcommittee, and as an attorney in the private sector.

America's economic growth, jobs and competitiveness, our future, depends to a considerable degree on how well we are able to engage and compete in today's, and tomorrow's, global economy. USTR Tai will lead America's efforts on some very important trade and investment issues including our leadership in the World Trade Organization (WTO), updated and improved rules on digital trade, reducing foreign trade and investment barriers hurting American companies and workers, and effectively enforcing our existing network of trade agreements. Tai's experience with Congress, as well as her expertise in trade law, the WTO and in Asia and China will serve her, and our country, very well in this crucial position.

"USCIB knows and respects Ms.Tai and has worked well with her in her important role at the Ways and Means Committee," said USCIB President and CEO Peter Robinson. "As an organization committed to open trade and investment flows, as well as high standards of corporate responsibility, all of us at USCIB and our member companies look forward to working with Ms.Tai to advance America's economic interests and our shared values."

Citi's Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Global Government Affairs Rick Johnston, who also chairs the USCIB Trade and Investment Committee added, "Ms. Tai is the timely choice for this critical role as USTR at a very important and challenging time. Winning unanimous support from the Senate is a rare tribute to her abilities, her experience, and the respect she has earned from all quarters. The right leader at the right time for a very important job."

