USD 1.03 Bn growth in Digital Camera Market | Driven by the availability in various price ranges | Technavio

The global digital camera market is fragmented with the presence of several established vendors. All the established vendors in the market are trying to provide improved product quality and advanced features. The established players in the market are facing intense competition because of the product portfolio, product differentiation, and pricing of the products. Hence, vendors are continuously trying to expand their product portfolios by incorporating innovative features into their products, which will intensify the competition during the forecast period.

Although the availability in various price ranges, growing social media use, and the choice of professional photographers will offer immense growth opportunities, the proliferation of smartphones, low adoption of digital cameras in developing and emerging nations, and the popularity of intelligent imaging applications will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Digital Camera Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global digital camera market is segmented as below:

Type

DSLR Cameras



Compact Digital Cameras



Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Cameras



Bridge Compact Digital Cameras

DSLR cameras account for high sales in the market. DSLR cameras are high-end, versatile cameras that are available are affordable prices, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

APAC witnessed the highest demand for digital cameras in 2021 due to the growing awareness among customers, along with the growing spending capacity of people in this region. Consumers in countries such as Japan, Indonesia, India, and China are exhibiting high demand for digital cameras. The presence of a large population and the growing disposable per capita income are driving the growth of the regional market.

Digital Camera Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our digital camera market report covers the following areas:

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the digital camera market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the digital camera market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Digital Camera Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital camera market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital camera market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital camera market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital camera market vendors

Digital Camera Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 1.89% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.08 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BenQ Corp., Canon Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., Elite Brands Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., GoPro Inc., HP Inc., JMM Lee Properties LLC, Kyocera Corp., Leica Camera AG, OM Digital Solutions Corp., Panasonic Corp., Polaroid International B.V., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., SIGMA Corp., Sony Group Corp., Victor Hasselblad AB, and Nikon Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

