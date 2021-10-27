USD 1.07 Bn growth in Smart Irrigation Systems Market 2020-2025 | Advances in Irrigation Systems Driving Growth | Technavio

Smart Irrigation Systems Market: Technology Landscape

Based on the technology, the market witnessed maximum growth in the soil moisture-based controller segment in 2020. The market growth in this segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Smart Irrigation Systems Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 31% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US is the key market for smart irrigation systems in North America.

Check out our Smart Irrigation Systems Market report for highlights on the growth contribution of various segments.

Companies Covered:

Banyan Water Inc.

Galcon Bakarim Agricultural Cooperative Society Ltd.

GREEN ELECTRONICS LLC

Hunter Industries Inc

HydroPoint Data Systems Inc.

Netafim Ltd.

Rachio Inc.

Rain Bird Corp.

The Toro Co.

Weathermatic

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join our community and view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market - Global automatic irrigation equipment market is segmented by Product (Automatic irrigation controllers, Automatic irrigation sensors, Automatic irrigation valves, Automatic irrigation injectors, and Automatic irrigation flow meters), End-user (Agriculture, Commercial, and Residential), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market - Global smart sprinkler irrigation systems market is segmented by end-user (commercial and residential) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Smart Irrigation Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 14% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Banyan Water Inc., Galcon Bakarim Agricultural Cooperative Society Ltd., GREEN ELECTRONICS LLC, Hunter Industries Inc, HydroPoint Data Systems Inc., Netafim Ltd., Rachio Inc., Rain Bird Corp., The Toro Co., and Weathermatic Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio