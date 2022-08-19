USD 1.08 Bn growth opportunity in Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market -- Driven by increasing demand for aesthetic procedures

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Technavio's report identifies Alma Lasers GmbH, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., Cynosure Inc., Fotona d.o.o., IRIDEX Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Lumenis Ltd., and Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA as major market participants. Although the increasing demand for aesthetic procedures, increase in the number of private clinics and treatment options, and increase in disposable income will offer immense growth opportunities, stringent regulatory approval process, risks associated with energy-based aesthetic devices, and the availability of alternatives will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The energy-based aesthetic devices market is segmented as below:

Product

Laser



Light



Ultrasound



Radio Frequency

The laser segment accounted for maximum revenue generation in the market in 2021. The rise in the demand for non-surgical cosmetic procedures is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Geography

North America



Asia



Europe



ROW

32% of the market growth is expected to originate from North America during the forecast period. The increasing number of aesthetic procedures is the key factor driving the growth of the regional market. The US is the key market for energy-based aesthetic devices in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our energy-based aesthetic devices market report covers the following areas:

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the energy-based aesthetic devices market, including some of the dominant players. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the energy-based aesthetic devices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist energy-based aesthetic devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the energy-based aesthetic devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the energy-based aesthetic devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of energy-based aesthetic devices market vendors

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.06% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.43 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Brazil, Mexico, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alma Lasers GmbH, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., Cynosure Inc., Fotona d.o.o., IRIDEX Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Lumenis Ltd., and Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Healthcare equipment market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Laser - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Laser - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Laser - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Light - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Light - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Light - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Ultrasound - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Ultrasound - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Ultrasound - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Radio frequency - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Radio frequency - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Radio frequency - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 26: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alma Lasers GmbH

10.4 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Exhibit 49: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 51: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 53: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Candela Corp.

Exhibit 54: Candela Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Candela Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 56: Candela Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 Cutera Inc.

Exhibit 57: Cutera Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Cutera Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 59: Cutera Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Cutera Inc. - Key news

10.7 Cynosure Inc.

Exhibit 61: Cynosure Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Cynosure Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Cynosure Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Fotona d.o.o.

Exhibit 64: Fotona d.o.o. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Fotona d.o.o. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Fotona d.o.o. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Fotona d.o.o. - Key news

10.9 IRIDEX Corp.

Exhibit 68: IRIDEX Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 69: IRIDEX Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: IRIDEX Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: IRIDEX Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 72: IRIDEX Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Exhibit 73: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 77: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Lumenis Ltd.

Exhibit 78: Lumenis Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Lumenis Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 80: Lumenis Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 81: Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 82: Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA - Product and service



Exhibit 83: Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 85: Research Methodology



Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 87: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

