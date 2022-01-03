USD 1.13 bn growth in CANbus Keypad Market from 2021 to 2026|59% of Growth to Originate from APAC| 17000+ Technavio Reports

CANbus Keypad Market: Increasing electrification in vehicles to drive growth

The increasing consumer needs and shifting OEM preferences towards safety, performance, stability, and comfort have increased the adoption of advanced electronics in vehicles. It resulted in rapid electrification of the conventional vehicle components. The electrification of vehicles has increased the usage of automotive sensors. Upgradation in automotive electronics and developments in automotive motors have been done with the addition of modern technologies in vehicles. Technological advancement and their increasing adoption by end-users will boost the installation of electronic content in cars and commercial vehicles.

CANbus Keypad Market: Use of Ethernet to lay the backbone network of vehicles may impede the market growth

Address-based messaging is one of the features of Ethernet, which makes it a strong contender to be used for backbone networks of vehicles. In address-based messaging, every data packet is attached to a source and destination address. This is used by switches in an Ethernet network to send data packets to the appropriate recipient in the network. Networks, such as CAN in the automotive sector, use gateways for the same process. However, one disadvantage of gateways is that the software for gateways is installed in the ECU, and it needs to be updated once the network topology is altered.

To know more about the drivers & challenges - Request a Free Sample Research Report

CANbus Keypad Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the CANbus keypad market by End-user (industrial, automotive, military, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The CANbus keypad market share growth by the industrial segment will be significant for revenue generation. CANbus protocol is used in the oil and gas, petrochemicals, and pharmaceutical industries. The segment growth is majorly driven by the growing application of CANbus protocol in industrial automation and process control. This is due to reliable data transfer through CANbus protocol.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a Free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Related Reports:

Cryogenic Insulation Market -The cryogenic insulation market share is expected to increase by USD 665.36 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.02%. Download a free sample now!

Rehabilitation Robots Market -The rehabilitation robots market share is expected to increase by USD 1.18 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 26.49%. Download a free sample now!

CANbus Keypad Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.13% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.95 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Blink Srl, EAO AG, ECUMaster Australia, Grayhill Inc., Hydro Electronic Devices Inc., IDEC Corp., Littelfuse Inc., Makersan Makine Otomotiv San. Inc., Marlin Technologies Inc., and ZF Off Highway Solutions Minnesota Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

