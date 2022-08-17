USD 1.14 billion in Game Streaming Market Size with 32% contribution from APAC -17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Game Streaming Market - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the game streaming market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.14 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global game streaming market as a part of the global interactive home entertainment market within the global media and entertainment market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the game streaming market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Market Segment Highlights

This report extensively covers game streaming market segmentation by:

Revenue Stream - In-game advertising, Subscription, and Others

Geography - North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

Regional Opportunities: 32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for game streaming in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The strong presence and penetration of major vendors will facilitate the game streaming market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Highest Growth-contributing Segment: The game streaming market share growth by the in-game advertising segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rising interest in social media and mobile gaming is expected to drive the growth of the in-game advertising segment during the forecast period. In-game advertisements are anticipated to have a stronger audio-visual effect, providing viewers with positive and enduring product impressions. Such factors will propel the growth of the in-game advertising segment during the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Trend: The growing popularity of gaming among women is a game streaming market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. The increasing number of female gamers is estimated to augment the sales of gaming merchandise, software, and hardware. Such factors will drive the growth of the global game streaming market during the forecast period. Even though male players still dominate the market, a few of the biggest franchises of games, including League of Legends, Grand Theft Auto, and World of Warcraft, have been registering growth in women participants gamers over the last two years.

Market Challenge: The effects of gaming on health will be a major challenge for the game streaming market during the forecast period. Addiction to gaming has become prevalent and this generally results in physical inactivity, which eventually exposes individuals to various health conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome, headaches and migraines, and sleep disturbances. Chronic back pain has become widespread among students and young adults because they sit for long periods while gaming, in turn, limiting the market's growth.

Some Companies Mentioned

AfreecaTV Corp.



Akamai Technologies Inc.



Alphabet Inc.



Amazon.com Inc.



Apple Inc.



Bigo Technology



BoomTV Inc.



Douyu Network Technology Co. Ltd.



Genvid Holdings Inc.



GosuGamers



Hatch Entertainment Oy



Meta Platforms Inc.



Mobcrush Streaming Inc.



Netflix Inc.



NVIDIA Corp.



Omlet Inc.



Parsec Cloud Inc.



Sliver VR Technologies Inc.



Sony Group Corp.



Viki

Game Streaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.15% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.95 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AfreecaTV Corp., Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bigo Technology, BoomTV Inc., Douyu Network Technology Co. Ltd., Genvid Holdings Inc., GosuGamers, Hatch Entertainment Oy, Meta Platforms Inc., Mobcrush Streaming Inc., Netflix Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Omlet Inc., Parsec Cloud Inc., Sliver VR Technologies Inc., Sony Group Corp., and Viki Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Revenue-Stream

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

