USD 1.18 billion Growth in Human Organoids Market with 44% of the Contribution from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Human Organoids Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 16.9%. The report analysts at Technavio have categorized the global human organoids market as a part of the global biotechnology market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the human organoids market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Human Organoids Market 2022-2026

Human Organoids Market Dynamics

Key Trend: Mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships among vendors will be one of the key human organoids market trends supporting the market growth. Organoids have become very useful for studying the mechanisms of human diseases and a tool to test patients' responses to therapies in various disorders such as chronic disorders, neurological, and others. The immense growth opportunities of human organoids in medical research have led vendors to adopt various strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in May 2020, CELLINK, and AstraZeneca, collaborated to provide advanced 3Dbioprinted liver organoids for drug discovery purposes in cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic diseases. This, in turn, will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenge: Constraints in human organoids models will be one of the factors impeding the human organoids market growth. 3D cardiac organoids or microtissues which are generated from human PSCs do not contain all the cells present in the adult heart, such as immune cells. These cells play an important role in providing the protective inflammatory responses required for host defenses against infections. The degree of maturation for the fabricated 3D cardiac organoids is not sufficient when compared to adult cardiac tissues in terms of morphology, function, and gene expression. This prevents accurate predictions of drug-induced cardiotoxicity. The kidney organoids lead to a lack of blood flow, as the kidney is an organ that carries a large amount of blood, and understanding its vascular structure is essential to accurately recapitulate kidney functions.

Human Organoids Market Segmentation highlights

End-user

Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies: The human organoids market share growth by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment will be significant during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are developing organoid technology, which ensures an alternative to preclinical drug testing. They are also currently used for personalized medicine to modulate disease treatment, such as cancer, as they are uniquely identifiable to each patient genetic makeup. Such factors of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Contract Research Organizations



Academic And Research Institutes



Others

Geography

North America: 44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for human organoids market in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. High investment in medical research will facilitate the human organoids market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Human Organoids Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our human organoids market report covers the following areas:

Human Organoids Market Vendor Analysis

The human organoids market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. This statistical study of the human organoids market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

to compete in the market. This statistical study of the human organoids market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The human organoids market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Human Organoids Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Human Organoids Market including:

BICO Group AB

BioIVT LLC

Biopredic International

Cellesce Ltd.

CN Bio Innovations Ltd.

Corning Inc.

DefiniGEN Ltd.

Emulate Inc.

Hubrecht Organoid Technology

InSphero AG

Kirkstall Ltd.

Merck KGaA

MIMETAS BV

Miromatrix Medical Inc.

Organoid Therapeutics

Organovo Holdings Inc.

Pandorum Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

ZenBio Inc.

Human Organoids Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist human organoids market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the human organoids market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the human organoids market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of human organoids market vendors

Human Organoids Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.9% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.38 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BICO Group AB, BioIVT LLC, Biopredic International, Cellesce Ltd., CN Bio Innovations Ltd., Corning Inc., DefiniGEN Ltd., Emulate Inc., Hubrecht Organoid Technology, InSphero AG, Kirkstall Ltd., Merck KGaA, MIMETAS BV, Miromatrix Medical Inc., Organoid Therapeutics, Organovo Holdings Inc., Pandorum Technologies Pvt. Ltd., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and ZenBio Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026

Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026

Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026

investments in R and D by biotechnology firms and federal agencies: Biotechnology companies and research organizations are investing significantly in R and D activities to develop new technologies to improve the quality and standards of their products. They are investing in proteomics, drug testing, high-throughput screening, combinational chemistry, and the development of highly innovative environment-friendly biotechnology reagents. Increased R and D has led to improved healthcare access in the US, countries in Europe , as well as in emerging markets such as China and India , which drives the demand for biotechnology reagents.

