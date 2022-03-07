USD 1.2 Billion growth opportunity in Racing Apparel Market | 35% growth to originate in Europe | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

Key Racing Apparel Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2021-2026: USD 1.20 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16% YoY growth (%) in 2022: 4.5% Performing market contribution: Europe at 35% Key consumer countries: US, China , Germany , UK, and France

Regional Market Analysis

With 35% of the growth originating from Europe, this region will record the largest market growth during the forecast period.

Factors such as rapid urbanization, stringent regulations on the use of protective racing gears in racing sports or events, rising disposable incomes in countries such as the UK, France, and Germany, and the introduction of smart, environment-friendly products are driving the growth of the racing apparel market in Europe. Apart from the increasing number of fatal motorbike accidents are driving the demand for racing apparel in the European market.

However, the market will witness faster growth in APAC during the forecast period owing to the growing popularity of motorsports and road voyages, participation of women in racing sports, improved infrastructure for racing sports, economic growth, the increasing middle-class population base, and the rising number of regional players.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

adidas AG, AGV Sports Group Inc., Alpinestars Spa, BASICNET SpA, BMW AG, Dainese Spa, Eicher Motors Ltd., Fox Racing Inc., Gerbing Heated Gear LLC, and LeMans Corp. are few of the key vendors in the racing apparel market.

The global racing apparel market was highly fragmented in 2021 and is expected to remain the same throughout the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of leading global and regional players offering racing apparel through various brand names. These vendors are differentiating in terms of quality, regulatory compliance, aesthetics, and innovation. Vendors are also focusing on both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches and M&As to remain competitive in the market.

For instance:

adidas AG: The company offers a wide range of racing apparels such as shoes, gloves, and racing suits among others.

AGV Sports Group Inc.: The company offers a wide range of custom riding suits and helmets.

Alpinestars Spa: The company offers a wide range of racing apparels such as FUSION 1-Piece leather suit, Missile V2 leather jackets, and DryStar riding shoes among others.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the racing apparel market.

Product innovation and portfolio extension:

The intense competition among vendors in the racing apparel market is resulting in product innovation in terms of design and technology. Besides, the rise in disposable incomes and purchasing power among consumers coupled with growing interest in racing has increased the spending on racing apparel and accessories. This is further encouraging vendors to introduce a wide range of premium products that are priced higher than regular racing apparel. All these factors are expected to increase the sales of racing apparel, thereby driving the growth of the market.

To know about other market drivers, trends, and challenges,

Racing Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.5 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, AGV Sports Group Inc., Alpinestars Spa, BASICNET SpA, BMW AG, Dainese Spa, Eicher Motors Ltd., Fox Racing Inc., Gerbing Heated Gear LLC, LeMans Corp., OMP Racing SPA, Polaris Inc., REVIT Sport International B.V., RYNOX GEARS, SCOTT Sports SA, Sidi Sport S.r.l., TVS Motor Co. Ltd., VF Corp., Wolverine World Wide Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

