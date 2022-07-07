USD 1.23 Bn Growth in Coal Tar Pitch Market Size | 75% of the Growth Contribution from APAC | Technavio

Jul 07, 2022, 07:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coal Tar Pitch Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The coal tar pitch market potential growth difference is estimated to reach USD 1.23 billion from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report claims the market recorded an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.34%. The analysts at Technavio categorize the global coal tar pitch market as a part of the global coal and consumable fuels market within the global coal market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the coal tar pitch market during the forecast period.
View Sample Report for more insights on the market scope and YOY growth variance analysis
Market Dynamics
- Key Driver: The increasing use of aluminum across various industries is the major driver influencing the growth of the coal tar pitch market. Coal tar pitch contributes to the strength, density, and electrical conductivity characteristics of the anode and cathode used in the conversion of powder alumina into liquid aluminum. The increase in the production of aluminum will increase the need for coal tar pitch in the aluminum production process.
- Key Challenge: Restrictions on the use of coal tar pitch is the major hindrance to the growth of the coal tar pitch market.
- Key Trend: Increasing use of advanced types of coal tar pitch is the major trend for the growth of the coal tar pitch market.
For further analysis on other key market dynamics, Read Sample Report
Competitive Analysis
- The coal tar pitch market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.
- To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The coal tar pitch market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
- The competitive scenario provided in the coal tar pitch market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Companies Covered:
The coal tar pitch market report provides complete insights on key vendors including
- China Steel Chemical Corp.
- Coopers Creek Chemical Corp.
- Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.
- Industrial Quimica del Nalon SA
- JFE Holdings Inc.
- Koppers Inc.
- Nippon Steel Corp.
- NLMK Group
- Rain Carbon Inc.
- Sumitomo Corp.
Want to know about the specific product offerings of each contributing vendors, Request for Sample Now!
Market Segmentation
The report extensively covers coal tar pitch market segmentations by Application (aluminum smelters, graphite electrodes, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
- Revenue-generation segmentation highlights: The coal tar pitch market share growth by the aluminum smelters segment will be significant during the forecast period due to the dependency of the aluminum industry on coal tar pitch for aluminum smelting.
- Regional Analysis: 75% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the coal tar pitch market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. Diverse use of activated carbon will propel the coal tar pitch market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Get Sample Report With Segment-based Market share and Growth Contribution
Related Reports:
Coal Tar Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Coal Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Charcoal Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Metallurgical Coal Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
|
Coal Tar Pitch Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.34%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.23 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.10
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 75%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Japan, Brazil, and Ukraine
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
China Steel Chemical Corp., Coopers Creek Chemical Corp., Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd., Industrial Quimica del Nalon SA, JFE Holdings Inc., Koppers Inc., Nippon Steel Corp., NLMK Group, Rain Carbon Inc., and Sumitomo Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Coal and consumable fuels
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Aluminum smelters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Aluminum smelters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Aluminum smelters - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Graphite electrodes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Graphite electrodes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Graphite electrodes - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 China Steel Chemical Corp.
- Exhibit 45: China Steel Chemical Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 46: China Steel Chemical Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 47: China Steel Chemical Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 48: China Steel Chemical Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Coopers Creek Chemical Corp.
- 10.5 Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.
- Exhibit 52: Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 54: Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 55: Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Industrial Quimica del Nalon SA
- Exhibit 56: Industrial Quimica del Nalon SA - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Industrial Quimica del Nalon SA - Product and service
- Exhibit 58: Industrial Quimica del Nalon SA - Key offerings
- 10.7 JFE Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 59: JFE Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: JFE Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: JFE Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: JFE Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Koppers Inc.
- Exhibit 63: Koppers Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Koppers Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Koppers Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: Koppers Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Nippon Steel Corp.
- Exhibit 67: Nippon Steel Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Nippon Steel Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: Nippon Steel Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: Nippon Steel Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 NLMK Group
- Exhibit 71: NLMK Group - Overview
- Exhibit 72: NLMK Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: NLMK Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: NLMK Group - Segment focus
- 10.11 Rain Carbon Inc.
- Exhibit 75: Rain Carbon Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Rain Carbon Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 77: Rain Carbon Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Sumitomo Corp.
- Exhibit 78: Sumitomo Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Sumitomo Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Sumitomo Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 81: Sumitomo Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: Sumitomo Corp. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 84: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 86: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article