USD 1.31 Bn growth for Urticaria Drugs Market through 2026: Analysing growth for Pharmaceuticals - Technavio

NEW YORK , Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urticaria Drugs Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. The urticaria drugs market value is anticipated to grow by USD 1.31 billion, at a CAGR of 10.35% during the forecast period. The urticaria drugs market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Allakos Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Genentech Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., TerSera Therapeutics LLC, United BioPharma Inc., and Viatris Inc. among others. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Urticaria Drugs Market 2022-2026

Market Dynamics

One of the main factors boosting the market growth for urticaria medications is the rise in the prevalence of urticaria. A very common illness that leads to numerous medical consultations around the world is urticaria. The majority of patients receive inadequate care because of difficulties with medicine affordability and limited access to healthcare owing to social stigma, despite the fact that the prevalence is rising and is adversely affecting people's quality of life.

The prevalence of the disease rises as a result. Additionally, the rising prevalence of allergic diseases and infections is one of the main risk factors for urticaria around the world. Due to their severe immunosuppression, these patients develop hives when mast cells and histamines are released. Buy Sample Report.

Company Profiles

The urticaria drugs market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Allakos Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Genentech Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Sanofi, TerSera Therapeutics LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., United BioPharma Inc., and Viatris Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the urticaria drugs market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Urticaria Drugs Market Vendors

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.: The company offers oleris which is a bio-based seven-carbon linear chain saturated fatty acid suitable for sustainable design.

The company offers oleris which is a bio-based seven-carbon linear chain saturated fatty acid suitable for sustainable design. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.: The company offers sovermol range of green polyols has been specially designed for use in coating, adhesive, and putty applications.

The company offers sovermol range of green polyols has been specially designed for use in coating, adhesive, and putty applications. F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.: The company offers BiOH polyols and polymers which are soy-based industrial ingredients for polyurethane products such as flexible foam used in upholstered furniture, mattresses, and others.

The company offers BiOH polyols and polymers which are soy-based industrial ingredients for polyurethane products such as flexible foam used in upholstered furniture, mattresses, and others. Genentech Inc.: The company offers castor polyol 115 which is used in coating, construction, plastics, adhesives, and sealants industries.

The company offers castor polyol 115 which is used in coating, construction, plastics, adhesives, and sealants industries. GlaxoSmithKline Plc: The company offers Cardyon which is a polyether carbonate polyol for coatings, adhesives, and sealants applications.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Related Reports

Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood (UCB) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The stem cell umbilical cord blood (UCB) market share is expected to increase by $ 1.47 bn from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.87%.

Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) treatment market share is expected to increase by USD 684.75 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.42%.

Urticaria Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.35% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allakos Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Genentech Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Sanofi, TerSera Therapeutics LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., United BioPharma Inc., and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Acute urticaria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Acute urticaria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Acute urticaria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Acute urticaria - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Acute urticaria - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Chronic urticaria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Chronic urticaria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Chronic urticaria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Chronic urticaria - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Chronic urticaria - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Allakos Inc.

Exhibit 85: Allakos Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Allakos Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Allakos Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 88: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 89: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 91: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Genentech Inc.

Exhibit 93: Genentech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Genentech Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Genentech Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 96: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 97: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 98: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news



Exhibit 99: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Novartis AG

Exhibit 105: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 106: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.9 Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 109: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Sanofi

Exhibit 113: Sanofi - Overview



Exhibit 114: Sanofi - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Sanofi - Key news



Exhibit 116: Sanofi - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Sanofi - Segment focus

10.11 TerSera Therapeutics LLC

Exhibit 118: TerSera Therapeutics LLC - Overview



Exhibit 119: TerSera Therapeutics LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: TerSera Therapeutics LLC - Key offerings

10.12 United BioPharma Inc.

Exhibit 121: United BioPharma Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: United BioPharma Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: United BioPharma Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio