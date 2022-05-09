USD 1.35 Bn growth expected in Multicooker Market | Driven by product innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization | Technavio

The global multicooker market is fragmented because of the presence of several global and regional vendors. Global vendors have already established a strong foothold in the market with an extensive range of their flagship products. To remain competitive in the market in terms of brand, quality, and reliability, global vendors are focusing more on innovation and technological advancements. Global vendors are strengthening their customer base by enhancing their product offerings and expanding their geographic reach.

Technavio identifies Aroma Housewares Co., Breville Group Ltd., CHEFMAN, Corelle Brands LLC, De Longhi S.p.A, Domu Brands Ltd., Glen Dimplex Group, Gourmia Inc., Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Hisense International Co. Ltd., John Mills Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Mueller Direct, National Presto Industries Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., REDMOND Industrial group, Robert Bosch GmbH, SharkNinja Operating LLC, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Sunpentown International Inc., Tiger Corp., TTK Prestige Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. as some of the major market participants.

Product innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high existing penetration of traditional cookers in developing countries might hamper the market growth.

Multicooker Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Multicooker Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The offline segment accounts for the maximum sales in the market. The availability of products in varied sizes, packaging, and brands in retail formats such as specialty stores, department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and warehouse clubs is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the growing retail industry and the establishment of numerous retail outlets is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Capacity

5-6 quarts



Less than 5 quarts



Greater than 6 quarts

Multicookers with a bowl capacity of 5-6 quarts account for the largest share in the global multicooker market. Technological advancements in this category will propel the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

North America dominates the global multicooker market, occupying 41% of the global market share. Technological advances and increased product offerings by vendors are driving the growth of the regional market.

Multicooker Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our multicooker market report covers the following areas:

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the multicooker market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the multicooker market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Multicooker Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist multicooker market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the multicooker market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the multicooker market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of multicooker market vendors

Multicooker Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.45% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.83 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aroma Housewares Co., Breville Group Ltd., CHEFMAN, Corelle Brands LLC, De Longhi S.p.A, Domu Brands Ltd., Glen Dimplex Group, Gourmia Inc., Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Hisense International Co. Ltd., John Mills Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Mueller Direct, National Presto Industries Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., REDMOND Industrial group, Robert Bosch GmbH, SharkNinja Operating LLC, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Sunpentown International Inc., Tiger Corp., TTK Prestige Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Capacity



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Capacity

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Capacity - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Capacity - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Capacity

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Capacity



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Capacity

6.3 5-6 quarts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on 5-6 quarts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on 5-6 quarts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on 5-6 quarts - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on 5-6 quarts - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Less than 5 quarts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Less than 5 quarts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Less than 5 quarts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Less than 5 quarts - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Less than 5 quarts - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Greater than 6 quarts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Greater than 6 quarts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Greater than 6 quarts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Greater than 6 quarts - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Greater than 6 quarts - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Capacity

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Capacity ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Corelle Brands LLC

Exhibit 107: Corelle Brands LLC - Overview



Exhibit 108: Corelle Brands LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Corelle Brands LLC - Key offerings

11.4 Glen Dimplex Group

Exhibit 110: Glen Dimplex Group - Overview



Exhibit 111: Glen Dimplex Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Glen Dimplex Group - Key offerings

11.5 Groupe SEB

Exhibit 113: Groupe SEB - Overview



Exhibit 114: Groupe SEB - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Groupe SEB - Key news



Exhibit 116: Groupe SEB - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Groupe SEB - Segment focus

11.6 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Exhibit 118: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. - Key offerings

11.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 122: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 123: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 125: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

11.8 Newell Brands Inc.

Exhibit 127: Newell Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Newell Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Newell Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Newell Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Newell Brands Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 132: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 REDMOND Industrial group

Exhibit 136: REDMOND Industrial group - Overview



Exhibit 137: REDMOND Industrial group - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: REDMOND Industrial group - Key offerings

11.11 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 139: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 Whirlpool Corp.

Exhibit 144: Whirlpool Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Whirlpool Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Whirlpool Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Whirlpool Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 148: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 149: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 150: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 151: Research methodology



Exhibit 152: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 153: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 154: List of abbreviations

