USD 1.36 Bn growth expected in Ortho Pediatric Devices Market -- Evolving Opportunities with Arthrex Inc. and Auxein Medical Pvt. Ltd.

Technavio categorizes the global ortho pediatric devices market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent, global healthcare equipment market covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.

Ortho Pediatric Devices Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Trauma and deformities - size and forecast 2021-2026

Smart implants - size and forecast 2021-2026

Spine - size and forecast 2021-2026

Sports medicine - size and forecast 2021-2026

By product, the trauma and deformities segment will have the largest share of the market. The growth of the segment can be attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of bone deformities among the pediatric population, technological advances, and new product launches specific to the pediatric group. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Ortho Pediatric Devices Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

By region, North America will emerge as the key market, occupying 52% of the global market share. The rising prevalence of injuries in children, product launches, and initiatives by government and non-profit organizations for creating awareness and providing effective treatment and insurance coverage to pediatric patients are driving the growth of the regional market. Request Sample Report Here

The market is driven by the increasing incidence of pediatric orthopedic injuries. In addition, the innovative business strategies adopted by vendors are anticipated to boost the growth of the ortho pediatric devices market. However, the high costs associated with orthopedic devices and surgeries might challenge the growth of the market players.

The market is fragmented due to the presence of some well-established vendors. Established companies are focusing on expanding their product portfolios through the development of advanced technologies and gaining regulatory approvals for new products. Companies are adopting both inorganic as well as organic growth strategies, such as M&A, new product launches, and expanding their product ranges through distribution partnerships and collaborations. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the global ortho pediatric devices market.

Arthrex Inc.

Auxein Medical Pvt. Ltd.

Consensus Orthopedics Inc.

Implanet SA

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Merete GmbH

Mighty Oak Medical

Nuvasive Inc.

Orthofix Medical Inc.

OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Pega Medical Inc.

Smith and Nephew plc

Stryker Corp.

Treace Medical Concepts Inc.

Trendlines Group Ltd.

TST Medical Tools San. and Tic. Ltd. Sti. Kurtkoy Sanayi Mah.

WishBone Medical Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Ortho Pediatric Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.89% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 52% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arthrex Inc., Auxein Medical Pvt. Ltd., Consensus Orthopedics Inc., Implanet SA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Merete GmbH, Mighty Oak Medical, Nuvasive Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., OrthoPediatrics Corp., Pega Medical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Treace Medical Concepts Inc., Trendlines Group Ltd., TST Medical Tools San. and Tic. Ltd. Sti. Kurtkoy Sanayi Mah., WishBone Medical Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Medtronic Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Trauma and deformities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Trauma and deformities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Trauma and deformities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Trauma and deformities - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Trauma and deformities - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Smart implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Smart implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Smart implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Smart implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Smart implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Spine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Spine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Spine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Spine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Spine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Sports medicine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Sports medicine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Sports medicine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Sports medicine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Sports medicine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Arthrex Inc.

Exhibit 93: Arthrex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Arthrex Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Arthrex Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Exhibit 96: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 99: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Nuvasive Inc.

Exhibit 101: Nuvasive Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Nuvasive Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Nuvasive Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Nuvasive Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Nuvasive Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Orthofix Medical Inc.

Exhibit 106: Orthofix Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Orthofix Medical Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Orthofix Medical Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Orthofix Medical Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Orthofix Medical Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Exhibit 111: OrthoPediatrics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: OrthoPediatrics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: OrthoPediatrics Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 114: OrthoPediatrics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: OrthoPediatrics Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Pega Medical Inc.

Exhibit 116: Pega Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Pega Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Pega Medical Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Smith and Nephew plc

Exhibit 119: Smith and Nephew plc - Overview



Exhibit 120: Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Smith and Nephew plc - Key news



Exhibit 122: Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus

10.10 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 124: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Stryker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 WishBone Medical Inc.

Exhibit 129: WishBone Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: WishBone Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: WishBone Medical Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 132: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 138: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 140: Research methodology



Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 142: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

